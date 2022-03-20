Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Towcester, Bugbrooke, Earls Barton and Long Buckby

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 10

AMNAH NAEEM, aged 41, of Southfield Avenue, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services £34, Crown Prosecution Service costs £300, disqualified for 14 months.

EDUARD RADU, aged 25, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £460, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

LISA MAY WILLMOTT, aged 45, of The Square, Upton, used threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour, sent messages which were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; community order, fined £10, compensation of £200,

■ These cases were heard on March 11

JAMES PARKER, aged 38, of Watling Street West, Towcester, assault by beating, criminal damage; 80 hours unpaid, compensation of £600.

SIMON PHILLIP LOVE, aged 57, of Park Close, Earls Barton, three counts of assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

MATTHEW JOSEPH HYNES, aged 32, of Juno Crescent, Brackley, criminal damage, assault by beating; fined £500, compensation of £100, surcharge £50, costs £85.

KURT REECE NICHOLSON, aged 30, of Kislingbury Road, Bugbrooke, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £200, ten points.

SARAH JANE YOUNG, aged 35, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £66, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JACOB LEONARD MICHAEL BROWN, aged 25, of Styles Place, Yelvertoft, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34.

MICHAEL BROWNSELL, aged 37, of Greenhill Road, Long Buckby, drink-driving; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

LAWRENCE KUMBANI, aged 26, of Portland Place, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PAUL ELLIOTT, aged 44, of High Street, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

GARY JAMES HALLIDAY, aged 56, of Church Way, Ecton, speeding; fined £384, surcharge £38, costs £90, six points.

