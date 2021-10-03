Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Earls Barton and Nether Heyford

■ These cases were heard on September 21

Denise Cutler, aged 38, of Lasham Court, Bellinge, possession of a knife in a public place, failed to surrender to custody, community order, fined £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £95, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ajmol Ali, aged 26, of Alcombe Road, Northampton,failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Cherelle Michelle Cobley, aged 31, of Bective Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £46, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Robert-Gabriel Scripcariu, aged 43, of Harborough Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on September 22

Connor Gavin Rogers, aged 24, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £130, surcharge £34.

Trinity Tianna Sanders, aged 30, of Castilian Street, Northampton, assault, criminal damage, stole bottle of wine from Tesco, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment; seven weeks in prison, compensation of £100.

Lani Chantai Swanson, aged 23, of Argyle Street, Northampton, sent offensive or indecent messages, three charges of assaulting Police officers, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, criminal damage to a Police cell; community order, compensation £225.

Steven Tony Thomas, aged 35, of Harefield Road, Northampton, assault by eating; community order with 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on September 23

Richard George Prescott, aged 48, of Greendale Square, Ecton Brook, theft of items including clothes and tools valued at £134.95 from Lidl supermarket, Weston Favell; six weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Ricky Walter Austin, aged 35, of Hardlands Road, Northampton, breached court order; fined £50, pay costs £146 to Northamptonshire Police.

■ These cases were heard on September 24

Andrew Nathan Courtman, aged 28, of HMP The Mount, harassment; six weeks in prison, compensation of £150, surcharge £128, costs £100.

Fahim Ahmed, aged 19, of Grove Road, Northampton, possession of a lock knife; community order with 240 hours unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Faiser Ahmed, aged 40, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

Charlie Danny Cox, aged 21, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, used threatening orr abusive words or behaviour; fined £40, surcharge £34.

Margaret Corcoran, aged 38, of Whiston Road, Northampton, drunk in a public place while in charge of a child under seven, assaulted a Police Constable; fined £300, compensation of £50, surcharge £32, costs £620.

Emma Jane Cornell, aged 42, of Lime Kiln Close, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £400, compensation of £50, surcharge £40, costs £300.

Paul Gavin King, aged 38, of Oakley Street, Northampton, breached court order; fined £50.

Abinala Chirwa, aged 37, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, criminal damage to a Hitachi digger; fined £60, compensation of £230, surcharge £32, costs £600.

Victor Gouvea, aged 24, of Bibary Crescent, Northampton, possession of class A drugs; community order, fined £100, surcharge £95.

Justin Clinton Dowling, aged 30, of Berry Close, Earls Barton, drink-driving, defective tyre, fined £861, surcharge £123, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Mark Royle, aged 35, of Furnace Lane, Nether Heyford, speeding; fined £531, surcharge £53, costs £90, six penalty points.

Peter Taylor, aged 50, of Creaton Road, Hollowell, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 21 days.

Sandu Danu, aged 26, of Greenside, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £216, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Joseph Christopher McBride, aged 68, of Longland Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Adrian Alexandru Tagyi, aged 36, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £334, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

Dru Layram, aged 25, of Booth Park, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Raymond Kingston, aged 69, of Bective Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £63, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ This case was heard on September 25

Phillip Michael Sparrow, aged 38, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community order and supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.