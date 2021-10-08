Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Long Buckby and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 27

Naomi Claire Bailey, aged 39, of Fir Tree Walk, Northampton, stole packets of cheese from Co-op; discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £148.50.

Tia Precious Lyons, aged 18, of Tyes Court, Northampton, criminal damage, fined £40, pay a surcharge £34, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service £85.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Syeed Ahmed, aged 19, Bostock Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, pay costs, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Mark Brewer, aged 19, of Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drug-driving, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for 12 months.

Michael Gascoigne, aged 39, of Wootton Hall Park, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 80 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £95, disqualified for 23 months.

Paul Poyser, aged 47, of Treetops, Northampton, stole food items from Lidl; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £62.53, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Ahmed Bashir El Makrhe, aged 22, c/o Hood Street, Northampton, possession of two small bags of cannabis; forfeit drugs, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Sadie Louise James, aged 30, of Napier Close, Daventry, drug-driving, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Taylor Threadgold, aged 20, of Far End, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £1,040.

Naomi Eloise Stokes, aged 31, of Purser Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £300, pay a surcharge £32, costs £85, six penalty points.

John Storer, aged 60, of Northampton Road, Chapel Brampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Jaroslav Svirskij, aged 38, Henry Bird Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, six penalty points.

Peter Tate, aged 65, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three penalty points.

Vasile Iancu, aged 44, of Southampton Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

James Martin, aged 57, of Geldock Road, Great Billing, speeding; fined £138, surcharge £32, costs £85, three penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on September 28

Joshua Halpin McDonald, aged 31, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, resisted a constable in the execution of his duty; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Igor Chetrari, aged 25, of Lyncroft Way, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using a mobile phone; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Carlene Maria Goff, aged 33, of School Lane, Eydon, speeding; fined £803, surcharge £80, costs £90, six penalty points.

Marina Greaves, aged 46, of High Street, West Haddon, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £45, three penalty points.

Leroy Harrison, aged 58, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with red traffic light signal; fined £96, surcharge £34, costs £90.

William John Hickles, aged 77, of High Street, Flore, speeding; fined £204, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

David William Houghton, aged 48, of The Drive, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Constantin Olimpiu Ilea, aged 28, of Oliver Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Charlotte Keable, aged 32, of London Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Craig James Kelly, aged 35, of Kelmarsh Mews, Daventry, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Taylor Reece Whitmore Mayhew, aged 21, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Dalton Allan George McGregor, aged 27, of Purser Road, Abington, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Vitalij Pichovskij, aged 34, of Hervey Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, five penalty points.

Jack Riley, aged 22, of Loughman Drive, Woodford Halse, no L plates, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Martin Amos Sharp, aged 40, of Cambria Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Anna Smith, aged 38, of High Street, Flore, speeding; fined £220, pay a surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Jill Sherry Smith, aged 58, of Greenhill Road, Long Buckby, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Matthew David Starmer, aged 32, of Mersey Close, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £440, pay a surcharge £44, costs £90, three penalty points.

Adewale Adio Taiwo, aged 45, of Oldenmead Court, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £492, surcharge £49, costs £90, six penalty points.

Kelvin Paul Taylor, aged 59, of Flying Dutchman Way, Daventry, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £100, costs £180, six penalty points.

Emmanuel Tetteh, aged 23, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Adrian Toma, aged 31, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Lukasz Kozlinka, aged 28, of Gold Street, Northampton, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Glenn Mallard, aged 41, of Churchill Road, Earls Barton, defective tyres; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £90, three penalty points.

Adrian Moldovan. aged 50, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, pay a surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Stephen James Norrie, aged 41, of Church Lane, Nether Heyford, expired provisional licence; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Brendan Kennedy, aged 37, of Norfolk Terrace, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £75, costs £60.

Christopher John Welch, aged 19, of Hampton Street, Semilong, failed to comply with community order; fined £50, costs £60.

Colton Carl Lee Thornhill, aged 45, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.