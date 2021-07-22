Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Roade, Long Buckby and Weedon

■ These cases were heard by Norhamptonshire Magistrates on July 12

Storm Creighton, c/o Crabtree House, Daventry, criminal damage to a bathroom door; compensation of £75.

Luke Gray, aged 32, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £80, disqualified for 20 months.

Ian Allen Fogarty, aged 51, of Rosewood Close, Daventry, drug-driving; fined £120, surcharge £32, costs £620, ten penalty points.

Alexandru Cujba, aged 27, of Kingmaker Way, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

Ashley Simbarashe Maparura, aged 31, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, stole meat approximate value £300 from the Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £300, surcharge £95, costs £620.

Saimonds Brezovskis, aged 19, of Exeter Place, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £300, surcharge £32, costs £85.

Nicolae Marcel Bandula, aged 37, of Maidencastle, Northampton, assault, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, three penalty points.

Dorota Skiba, aged 36, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Mario Adam, aged 27, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Austin Ashby, aged 33, of Foxwell Square, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Kevin Green, aged 55, of The Stour, Daventry, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Lewis James Hearne, aged 28, of Hatherley Close, Crick, no licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Armando Hyseni, aged 28, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Daniel Jones, aged 46, of Lincoln Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, four penalty points.

Tomasz Kojscarz, aged 35, of Tykes Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Rokas Liola, aged 23, of Lower Priory Street, Northampton, no insurance, no licence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Iulian Constantin Mihart, aged 42, of Duke Street, Northampton, no insurance, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Sharon Norris, aged 51, of Prentice Court, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Vasile Pirvu, aged 34, of Althorp Road, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Darren Norman Royle, aged 42, of Watling Street, Weedon, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Antonakis Takkou, aged 64, of Sandiland Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Martin Allen, aged 49, of Northampton Road, Roade, no insurance, no MoT; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Fiona Louise Fearon, aged 37, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Elis Pribegeanu, aged 25, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Mate-Edward Belbe, aged 22, of Poole Street, Northampton, no insurance, provisional licence holder; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Marin Ceban, aged 20, of Whiteland Road, Northampton, no UK licence, no insurance, drove without due care and attention; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Andrew Charles Hamilton, aged 43, of St Margarets Gardens, Northampton, speeding; fined £530, surcharge £53, costs £90, six penalty points.

Gavin Dennis Robin James, aged 45, of Duston Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Nathan Ian Holloway, aged 32, of Park Walk, Northampton, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Harnaik Dhariwal, aged 39, of Ransome Road, Northampton, failed to produce a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, eight penalty points.

Mircea Efta, aged 53, of Burrows Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Jack Hakin, aged 24, of Queen’s Park, Weedon, drove without due care and attention; fined £261, surcharge £32, costs £85, five penalty points.

Taylor Plant & Construction Ltd, High Street, Brackley, failed to give information relating to a driver suspected of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £110.

■ These cases were heard on July 13

Peter Charles Day, aged 19, of London Road, Roade, possession of controlled class A drug; fined £150, surcharge £32, costs £85.

Craig Robert Manning, aged 32, of South Close, Long Buckby, possession of cannabis; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Thando Gunda, aged 33, of Clipston Field Place, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Christopher Scott Pettitt, aged 40, of Sywell Road, Overstone, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; fined £250, costs £60.

Melanie Sarah Jayne Hinds, aged 23, of Grosvenor Gardens, Northampton, resisted a constable; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Shaun Kelly, aged 19, of Rosemoor Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Ion Tucanu, aged 26, of Poppyfield Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Simon James Boswell, aged 39, of Candace Court, Northampton, stole meat worth £48.60 from Tesco Stores; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Mark Anthony Smith, aged 35, of Grange Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.