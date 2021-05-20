Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Roade and Long Buckby

■ The following cases were heard on May 10

Reiss McClue, aged 20, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, possession of a kitchen knife, possession of class B drug - cannabis; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, fined £80, pay surcharge to fund victim services £128, pay costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gareth Glenton Boby, aged 28, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, possession of small amount of class B drug - cannabis or cannabis resin, driving without due care and attention, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £203, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Northampton Magistrates Court.

Bradley Jones, aged 22, of The Stour, Daventry, driving while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 50 hours unpaid work, disqualified six months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Leah Hewitt, aged 18, of Burnham Way, Long Buckby, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £75, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Sorin-Alexandru Papuc, aged 38, of Windlower Place, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; disqualified 17 months, fined £384, surcharge £38, costs £85.

Zelma Lele, aged 63, of Nene Drive, Northampton, disorderly behaviour while drunk,discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Joseph Dorian Barton, aged 32, of Upper Priory Street, Northampton, two charges of assaulting police officers; court order,’ compensation £200, surcharge £90.

Daniel William Bosworth, aged 34, of Culworth Crescent, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, possession of class A drug - cocaine; fined £538, compensation £100, surcharge £54, costs £85.

Matteo Polifonte, aged 37, of Poplar Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

Andrew Turrell, aged 46, of Walkers Way, Roade, driving without due care and attention; fined £261, surcharge £32, costs £85, six penalty points.

Stephen Johnson, aged 53, of Shard Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £243, surcharge £32, costs £85, three penalty points.

Iancu Nicu, aged 56, of Clee Rise, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, six penalty points.

Logini Kirupakaran, aged 49, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, six penalty points.

Florin Sulugiuc, aged 30, of Dave Bowen Close, Northampton, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, six penalty points.

Euclid White, aged 81, of Campion Court, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

■ The following cases were heard on May 11

Grant Richard Harding, aged 28, of Hester Street, Northampton, assault, criminal damage; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation of £500.

Jeffrey Gent, aged 55, of Sidebrook Court, Thorplands, handling stolen goods, theft; fined £90, surcharge £30, costs £350.

Scott Cooke, aged 30, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, disorderly behaviour while drunk; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Anthony William Parsons, aged 54, of Favell Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Awala Omar Abdillah, aged 28, of Deal Court, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements of section 80 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003; four weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. surcharge £128.

Abdul Rakeb, aged 34, of Homestead Way, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; disqualified five months, fined £489, surcharge £49, costs £85.

Tristan Hibbert, aged 27, of Hawke Road, Daventry, criminal damage, fined £213, compensation of £500, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Vitalijs Saveljevs, aged 30, of Romany Road, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 17 months, fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85.

Nicholas Herbert, aged 51, of Gervase Square, Northampton, disorderly behaviour while drunk; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Jordan Kenneth McDonald, aged 23, of Beckets View, Northampton, assault, possession of a class A drug - cannabis; fined £160, compensation of £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Liam Robert James Murphy, aged 20, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; new and varied community order issued, costs £60.

Toby George, aged 24, of Dryden Road, Towcester, failed to comply with community order; costs £60.

■ The following cases were heard on May 12

Sem Birch-abban, aged 23, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a window and door; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £1,062, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Patrick Lavelle, aged 36, of John Gray Road, Great Doddington, drug-driving; disqualified 12 months, fined £196, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Patrick Lavelle, aged 36, of John Gray Road, Great Doddington, possession of a folding pocket knife with blade exceeding three inches; discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Steven David Amoah, aged 32, of Bective Road, Northampton, possession of class B drug - cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Dominic Dimitris Metaxas, aged 30, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, drug-driving; disqualified 36 months, fined £96, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Gary John Blyde, aged 60, of Naseby Street, Semilong, drink-driving, driving other than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; community order, disqualified 24 months, fined £80, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Jason Richard Cushing, aged 51, of Moore Street, Northampton, stalking, possession of a knife in a public place; community order; fined £80, surcharge £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.