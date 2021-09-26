Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton and Greens Norton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 13

Nicolae Calancea, aged 23, of Hembury Place, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £233, pay surcharge to fund victim services £34, pay costs £90 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for 12 months.

Mustafa Gul, aged 36, of Park Crescent East, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £207, surcharge £32, costs £180, six penalty points.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Conner Downes, aged 23, of Wake Way, Grange Park, possession of cocaine; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Duncan Raymond Froomes, aged 37, of Harold Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

Patrick John Cawley, aged 37, of Maidencastle, Northampton, theft, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, pay compensation of £250, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Emma Louise Marden, aged 32, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for nine months.

Connor Bodily, aged 23, of Freemans Way, Greens Norton, drink-driving; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

Robert Charles Dunn, aged 44, of Thornhill, Northampton, indecent behaviour; community order with 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on September 14

Joseph Barton, aged 32, of Darenth Court, Upper Priory Street, Northampton, assault, resisted a Police Constable in the execution of his duty; discharged conditionally for 24 months, surcharge £21, costs £200.

Bevan Denzel Nzanga, aged 21, of Prentice Court, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £1,200, surcharge £120, costs £620, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Patrick John Stephen Bray, aged 25, of Tresham Green, Northampton, breached community order; fined £100, costs £60.

Richard Junior Hudson, aged 31, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, breached community order; costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on September 15

Anthony James Wimbush, aged 38, of Sandy Hill Lane, Moulton, drug-driving; fined £373, surcharge £37, costs £1,200, disqualified for 12 months.

Matthew Evans, aged 43, of Junction Road, Northampton, breach of court order; community order with 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £90.

Matthew Evans, aged 43, of Junction Road, Northampton, theft of four bottles of Gentleman Jack Whisky and six bottles of Tanquery Ice London Dry Gin value £285 from Asda Stores; community order with 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £285,

Dalip Hasa, aged 36, of Southfield Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £519, surcharge £52, costs £100, six penalty points.

Kalon Luke Farmer, aged 28, of Hembury Place, Northampton, criminal damage; compensation of £150, costs £100.

Rachel Louise Priest, aged 27, of Herbert Street, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95, costs £310.

■ These cases were heard on September 16

Declan James Casey, aged 31, of Dale Crescent, Overstone, breached community order; costs £60.

Qazim Bakiu, aged 27, HMP Doncaster, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £450, disqualified for 12 months.

Ross Joseph Clarke, aged 29, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, criminal damage; community order, fined £40, compensation £110, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Simon Christopher Norman, aged 33, of Eden Close, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance, drug-driving, possession of cannabis; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Joel Neil Charles Davis, aged 28, of Friary Close, Daventry, racially and religiously aggravated assault, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £40, surcharge £128, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.