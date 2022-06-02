Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Long Buckby, Silverstone and Creaton

■ These cases were heard by county magistrates on May 23

VAUGHAN SIMON COE, aged 31, of Remus Court, New Duston, stole knives and candles from Asda, committed an offence while under a suspended sentence, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £100, compensation of £35, surcharge £34, costs £85.

JAMES COLIN JOHN JEATER, aged 37, of no fixed abode; assault; two weeks in prison, compensation of £100.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

PAUL MICHAEL LOUND, aged 41, of Camborne Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; four months in prison suspended for 18 months, curfew with electronic monitoring for four months, surcharge £128, costs £85,

COLIN TENNANT, aged 67, of Banbury Road, Byfield, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

IOAN-CRISTIAN MANITIU, aged 46, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, drink-driving, not weariong a seatbelt; 80 hours, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

DENZEL NDUTA, aged 27, of Oasis House, Northampton, burglary; community order, compensation of £50.

ALEXEI BIVOL, aged 19, of Trevor Crescent, Northampton, taking a vehicle without consent, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 14 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on May 24

AMIT MISTRY, aged 44, of Brampton Grange Drive, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £760, surcharge £76, costs £200, six points.

CORNEL BERINTEAN, aged 43, of Primrose Walk, Grange Park, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

REBBI STANETTA JOHNSON, aged 31, of Bitten Court, Lumbertubs, two charges of assaulting a police officer, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer, criminal damage to a police vehicle; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £200, surcharge £128, costs £100.

NINA MUNTEANU, aged 35, of Hedgeway, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £200, six points.

JENNY BERRY, aged 44, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SAMUEL BLACKWOOD, aged 32, of Millway, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU BOGOI, aged 30, of Donellan Green, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no seatbelt; fined £767, surcharge £76, costs £90, six points.

ANATOLI BORODA, aged 32, of Stanley Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

STANISLAV BOUNEGRU, aged 39, of Holte End, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £866, surcharge £86, costs £90, six points.

KAYLEIGH BURT, aged 33, of The Haystack, Daventry, no seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

SAMANTHA GAIL GILLINGHAM, aged 53, of Welford Road, Creaton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SHANE HAMILL, aged 46, of Swala Drive, Northampton, failed to stop at red light; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TARIQ MAHMOOD JANJUA, aged 50, of Marriott Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

BRIGHT KANE, aged 39, of Near Side, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

SRINIVAS KURUPATI, aged 29, of Northcote Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

SAMANTHA LINDSAY, aged 39, of St Benedict’s Mount, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL MARTIN, aged 34, of Glasgow Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CONNOR WILLIAM MASSIE, aged 26, of St Joseph’s Court, Long Buckby, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SHARON MARY McCAHILL, aged 42, of Harefield Road, Northampton ,speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ADRIAN JOHN McGRAIL, aged 56, of Carlton Gardens, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NICU PIRVU, aged 54, of Althorp Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DAMION SAFFREY, aged 40, of Rillwood Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ELVIRA NAHKALA TANKOH, aged 22, of Leyside Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, overcrowded vehicle; fined £1,320, surcharge £132, costs £90, six points.

KAIDEN J JAKE TRILL, aged 21, of Exeter Place, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS RICHARD ATKINSON, aged 22, of Stewart Drive, Silverstone, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTOPHER WELCH, aged 20, of Melbourne House, St James, failed to comply with a community order; fined £200, costs £60.

PAUL BRIAN TREVERTON, aged 58, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £115, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on May 25

DANIEL ANTHONY ARBITER, aged 34, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

AARON FLACK, aged 44, of no fixed abode, breached court order; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

KIMBERLEY JENNIFER HARVEY, aged 20, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, assault by beating, two charges of criminal damage; 45 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.