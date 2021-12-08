Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Long Buckby, East Haddon and Sywell

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 29

JEROME ANTHONY NOEL, aged 38, of Kettering Road, Northampton, two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, assaulted a police officer, obstructed a police officer; community order, pay compensation of £100.

PATRICK CONNORS, aged 30, of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, assault, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

MOHAMMED AHMED SHEIKH MUMIN, aged 46, of Woodside Way, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

MARIUS NANAU, aged 23, of Oak Grove, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

MAXIM CUJAKOV, aged 19, of Middlemore, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £85.

VICTORIA STEPHANOU, aged 27, of Windsor Close, Long Buckby, not wearing a face covering; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

KAREN ANN BLACKBURN, aged 47, of Campbell Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34.

CLAIRE ESTELLE HOOPER, aged 58, of Northfield Green, East Haddon, speeding; fined £669, surcharge £67, costs £85, six penalty points.

ZOE CATRIONA SMART, aged 40, of Holdenby Road, Spratton, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £90, four penalty points.

JOEL LEON McFARLANE, aged 22, of Lower Thrift Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £260, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

MARK ODDY, aged 61, of Hamsterly Park, Northampton, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

MEGHAN O’CALLAGHAN, aged 28, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £368, surcharge £37, costs £110, five penalty points.

KIERAN CHRISTOPHER SWANN, aged 23, of St John’s Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £197, surcharge £34, costs £110, five penalty points.

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 30

ADRIAN BOGDAN NITU, aged 31, of Burrows Court, Northampton, stole bottles of alcohol value £179 from Morrisons; five weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128.

GAZMENT LEKA, aged 24, of The Coach House Hotel, Northampton, assault, failed to surrender to custody, seven days in prison; surcharge £128.

DANIEL MARTYN VERNON BONSER-LIGHTFOOT, aged 31, of Chiltern Way, Northampton, assaulted a police constable; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation £120, surcharge £95, costs £500.

JAMES JONATHAN CHARLES BARKER, aged 30, of Forest Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

MICHELLE BATLEY, aged 46, of Bowden Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

VADIM BIVOL, aged 38, of Perry Street, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

ANDREEA BORON, aged 35, of Sunderland Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £138, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

SALLY GANNON, aged 58, of Horseshoe Cottages, Sywell, speeding, revoked licence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, four penalty points.

SHERMAN GARY JOYCE, aged 35, of Harvester Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

JACK KIMPTON, aged 25, of Helmdon Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

CARLIE PEDEN, aged 34, of Parklands Crescent, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

GLYN ROBERTS, aged 32, of Broadway East, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £130, surcharge £34, costs £90, four penalty points.

AGRIS KOZLOVSKIS, aged 48, of Nicholls Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £270, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.