Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Long Buckby, Brixworth and Bugbrooke

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 20

Jack Underwood, aged 22, of Manor Road, Northampton, two charges of possession of three small bags of cannabis in Market Square on October 27, 2020, and on March 9, 2021,; community orders each with 100 hours unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £190, pay costs £180 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Owen Alex Welford, aged 22, of Weggs Farm Road, Upton, failed to comply with supervision order; 14 days in prison,

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases a week

Sergiu Orzea, aged 38, of Hidcote Close, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; disqualified 26 months, fined £272, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 21

Kyle Jack Sheard, aged 29, of Firbank Close, Northampton, drug-driving; disqualified 24 months, fined £1,113, surcharge £113, costs £85.

Pio Balido, aged 30, of Bashworth Close, Crick, drug-driving; disqualified 12 months, fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Neil Barry Rogers, aged 45, of Lawrence Mews, Long Buckby, handling stolen goods; compensation of £50.

Ruman Fayaz, aged 29, of Middleton Road, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of blood; disqualified 15 months, community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £200.

Bobbyjo Jackson, aged 23, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Scott Joseph Behan, aged 31, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, six penalty points.

Alexei Ciobanu, aged 27, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

John Doran, aged 27, of Queen Eleanor Road, Far Cotton, no MoT, defective tyres; fined £659, surcharge £65, costs £90, three penalty points.

Silvia Dragomir, aged 32, of Sedgwick Court, Northampton, speeding, driving while holding a GPTAC device fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Susan Pauline Eaton, aged 54, of Froxhill Crescent, Brixworth, speeding; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Luke Anthony Flynn, aged 34, of Whilton Road, Great Brington, speeding; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Mary Jane Ann Gilheaney, aged 29, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Diana Jean Graham, aged 51, of Wallace Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Victoria Grace Hallett, aged 31, of Browning Close, Daventry, failed to provide information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Matthew Helyar, aged 51, of Nettle Gap Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, five penalty points.

Lalon Khan, aged 45, of Overstone Road, Northampton, no insurance, driving while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, six penalty points.

Dominion Ayomikun Oludayo, aged 20, of Cecill Road, Northampton, failed to stop when required by a constable in uniform; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Susan Diane Osborne, aged 48, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £151, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Jacek Ptak, aged 53, of Waingrove, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Constantin Viorel Racu, aged 24, of Weedon Road, Northampton, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Cristian-robert Rostas, aged 26, of Donellan Green, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Muhammed Shah, aged 24, of Highfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, pay a surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Emma Victoria Shaw, aged 39, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four penalty points.

Nathan Michael Sinfield, aged 33, of Peveril Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Darren Sylvester, aged 54, of Elder Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £227, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Matthew Edward Symonds, aged 23, of The Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Lilija Tumasevica, aged 34, of Jubilee Mews, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Mark Whale, aged 64, of Braunston Marina, Braunston, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Liridon Basha, aged 22, of Agnes Road, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Mirel-iulian Catrinoiu, aged 21, of Crestline Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Vasile Cernetchi, aged 30, of Lambrook Drive, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Dmitrii Cuzovencov, aged 32, of Bradmoor Court, Northampton, no UK licence, no insurance; fined £485, surcharge £48, costs £90, six penalty points.

Constantin Gheorghe, aged 32, of Sharman Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Kelly Ann Holmes, aged 43, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Kieran Lee Hunter, aged 20, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a red traffic signal while riding a bicycle; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Anthony Hurley, aged 59, of Sheep Street, Northampton, no insurance, expired provisional licence; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Ionut Ilie, aged 25, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Daniel John King, aged 45, of Collins Hill, Flore, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Sintija Kusina, aged 24, of Lindisfarne Way, Northampton, no MoT, driving without due care and attention; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Adil Hassan Mahmood, aged 25, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, no insurance, vehicle dangerously overweight; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, six penalty points.

Ashley Marcus Mills, aged 29, of Byron Walk, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Michael Lee Nettleton, aged 41, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three penalty points.

Liviu Obreja, aged 21, of Quernstone Lane, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £720, surcharge £72, costs £90, six penalty points.

Pawel Dawid Pacuszka, aged 29, of Bakewell Close, Northampton, driving while making a video call on mobile device; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Ilias Prifti, aged 23, of Fife Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six penalty points.

Marin Sora, aged 24, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

George Valentin Stanciu, aged 30, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Lucian Stoica, aged 45, of Semilong Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Salum Ali Suleiman, aged 44, of Arthur Street, Northampton, no insurance, failed to comply with red light traffic signal, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, six penalty points.

Anthony James Wright, aged 36, of Clover Lane, Wootton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Warren Yearwood, aged 40, of Euston Road, Northampton, no insurance, expired provisional licence; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Megan Marie Linnett, aged 30, of Ashmead, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Vasile Mardari, aged 30, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Redas Miezinskas, aged 32, of Derby Road, Northampton, no insurance, no offside mirror; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Aaran Charles Weston, aged 24, of Chipsey Avenue, Bugbrooke, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending.

Claudiu Puscasu, aged 30, of Finney Drive, Grange Park, defective tyre; fined £415, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

Thomas Oliver Curtis-powley, aged 35, of Poppyfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £438, surcharge £44, costs £85, six penalty points.

Adam John Goode, aged 42, of Vernier Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £330, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

Josephine Connors, aged 22, of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

■ The following cases were heard on May 19

Rufus Johnson Cuthbertson, aged 25, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, stole a bottle of vodka and three bottles of Hennessy Whiskey from Tesco, failed to surrender to custody; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Emilian Tudorache, aged 42, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, driving while using hand-held mobile phone; fined £256, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Awala Omar Abdillah, aged 28, of Deal Court, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Janet Acheampongmaa, aged 34, of Stimpson Avenue, no insurance on September 24, 2020,; fined £345, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Janet Acheampongmaa, aged 34, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder on October 6, 2020; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Christian Batchelor, aged 58, of Hawkridge, Northampton, speeding; disqualified 14 days, fined £335, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Thomas James Fraser, aged 52, of AdnittRoad, Northampton, no insurance; fined £127, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Thomas Malone, aged 38, of Franklin Court, Yardley Gobion, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Daniel Cosmin Mare, aged 30, of Bective Road, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified nine months due to repeat offending.

Eimantas Sutkus, aged 19, of Lakeview Court, Northampton, no insurance, unsupervised provisional licence holder with no L plates; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Mario Varga, aged 30, of Boothville Green, Northampton, speeding; disqualified 14 days, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

John Weah, aged 47, of Semilong Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

