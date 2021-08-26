Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Long Buckby and Earls Barton

■ These case were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 16

Malcolm Norton Harle, aged 52, of Orchard Close, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £22, to pay costs £400 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lorna Taylor, aged 60, of School Close, Yelvertoft, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Robert Lukasiewicz, aged 33, of Barley Hill Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Will Miller, aged 23, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, two counts of assault, attempted assault of an emergency worker, used threatening or abusive words; ten weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, pay compensation of £100.

David Brian Kyle, aged 40, of Market Place, Long Buckby, drink-driving, dangerous driving; community order with 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Gopi Krishnan, aged 29, of Perry Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 13 months.

Liberty Wilkins-Mann, aged 22, of Merevale Close, Daventry, drink-driving, possession of cocaine; fined £738, surcharge £74, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Eugeniu Aga, aged 37, of Clarke Road, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Razia Ruby Akhtar, aged 31, of Glebe Road, Boughton, speeding; fined £696, surcharge £69, costs £90, six penalty points.

Rory Byrne, aged 60, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Emily Madalaine Dunkley, aged 41, of Pound Lane, Eastcote, drove without due care and attention; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Fiona Louise Fearon, aged 37, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Helen Hart, aged 59, of Manor House Close, Earls Barton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Rachael Ann Hibberd, aged 34, of East Leys Court, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Joshua Marshall, aged 25, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, rode a pedal cycle on a footpath, used a pedal cycle not fitted with obligatory lamps; fined £84, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Stephen James Pancoust, aged 30, of Paddock Mill Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Pawel Marcin Prusek, aged 26, of Eden Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Cezar Radu, aged 32, of Broomhill Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no MoT; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Nicholas Spencer, aged 37, of Einstein Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £700, surcharge £70, costs £90, six penalty points.

Daniel Stanculescu, aged 42, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, no insurance, no licence; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Marius Vaduva, aged 49, of Derby Road, Northampton, no seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Nicholas Simon Wooldridge, aged 54, of High Street, Hardingstone, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Florin Licsandru, aged 24, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, defective tyre, defective windscreen; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 6 months due to repeat offending.

Noel Mills, aged 87, Portland Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 6 months due to repeat offending.

Mark Andrew Dennis Beasley, aged 34, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 6 months due to repeat offending.

Blessing Bhebe, aged 29, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £371, surcharge £37, costs £90, disqualified for 6 months due to repeat offending.

Matthew Evans, aged 43, of Junction Road, Northampton, no insurance,, expired licence; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Dumitru Nicolae, aged 60, Stoneyhurst, Northampton, operating a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, carrying a child under 14 not wearing a seatbelt; fined £1,320, surcharge £132, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Francis Simbarache Usai, aged 45, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 6 months due to repeat offending.

Laura Zoe White, aged 44, of Kingsley Avenue, Daventry, on two occasions failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Alan John Beckett, aged 37, of Celeborn Place, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £305, disqualified for six months.

Sam Ryan Squire, aged 28, of Greenhill Road, Long Buckby, speeding; fined £115, pay a surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on August 17

Michael Paul Dibosa, aged 55, of Eton Court, Kingsthorpe Village, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £83, costs £85, six penalty points.

Carlton Michael Gordon, aged 38, of Water Pump Court, Northampton, drug-driving, failed to surrender to custody; community order, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Florin Scarlat, aged 31, of Hampton Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, community order with 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Marius Gabriel Batai, aged 27, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; New community order with 87 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

Edward Richardson Okyne, aged 41, of Boughton Green Road, Kingsthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £120, costs £60.

Sam Toby Scullion, aged 31, of Regent Street, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £120, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on August 18

Gerardo De La Riva Martinez, aged 32, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £691, compensation of £300, surcharge £69, costs £620.

Nathaniel Lewis Dickinson, aged 35, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; new community order; costs £60.

Suzanne Elizabeth Drakes, aged 39, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £40, costs £60.

John Andrew Sherlock, aged 41, of Elizabeth Walk, Northampton, two charges of stalking; community order 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Shaun Anthony Berry, aged 34, of no fixed abode, criminal damage to a window belonging to The Auctioneers pub, assaulted a police constable, failed to surrender to custody; ten weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

Stacey McMillan, aged 28, of Aberdeen Terrace, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; 20 weeks in prison, surcharge £128.

Neil Barry Rogers, aged 45, of Lawrence Mews, Long Buckby, assault, theft from Earls Barton Co-op, assaulted a police officer, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £456, surcharge £122.

Frazer Edward Barford, aged 26, of Wheelers Rise, Croughton, threatened violence; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.