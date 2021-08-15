Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Crick, Sywell and Earls Barton

Northampton Magistrates Court

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 4

Mark Anthony Gent, aged 48, of Newton Road, Upton, assaulted an emergency worker; discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs £100 to the Crown Prosecution Services.

Timothy Kenneth Smith, aged 56, of Bants Lane, Duston, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs of £85.

Adam James Vinson, aged 36, of Collingwood Way, Daventry, breached community order; criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, burglary; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £128, costs of £145.

■ These cases were heard on August 5

Karl Peter Chambers, aged 59, of Grafton Street, Northampton, assaulted an emergency worker; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £75, surcharge £90, costs of £625.

Colton Carl Lee Thornhill, aged 44, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, stole a parcel containing a steam iron; community order with curfew requirement; compensation of £35, costs of £100.

Bharit Ratilal Shah, aged 59, of Drywell Court, Northampton, drink-driving; community order 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs of £85, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 42 months.

Kaine Aaron Snoad, aged 18, of Dore Close, Northampton, assault; six weeks in prison, compensation of £250.00, surcharge £120, costs of £600.

Lee Robert Robins, aged 40, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, stole wallet with £200 cash and bank card, breach of county court injunction; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £320, surcharge £128.

Darrell Alwyn Simon Kirby, aged 57, of Bucknills Lane, Crick, harassment; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22

■ These cases were heard on August 6

Mandy Samantha Evans, aged 41, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, assaulted a police constable; fined £519, compensation of £150, surcharge £52, costs of £620.

John Burke, aged 24, of Hamsterly Park, Northampton, breached supervision order imposed following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs of £60.

Paul David McDonald, aged 35, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, breached court order; community order 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs of £85.

Gladys Mugwagwa, aged 47, of Guildhall Road, Northampton, breached safeguarding regulations; fined £100, surcharge £30, costs of £85.

Toby William Hill, aged 27, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, breached rehabilitation order by deleting internet search history, possession of cannabis buds, production of cannabis plants; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs of £85.

Kieran Lee Hunter, aged 20, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, possession of a small bud of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs of £85.

Chester Lee Willie, aged 42, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, possession of a small joint of cannabis; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs of £85.

Thomas Alan William Pym, aged 28, of Blacksmith Way, Woodford Halse, drug-driving, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £716, surcharge £72, costs of £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Robert Neil Cryer-Whithead, aged 59, of Pie Corner, Sywell, speeding; fined £211, surcharge £34, costs of £90, three penalty points.

Chloe Ann Green, aged 22, of Holcutt Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs of £90, four penalty points.

Peter James Hatfield-Shaw, aged 38, of Nightingale Close, Brackley, speeding; fined £565, surcharge £57, costs of £90, six penalty points.

Stefan Mikus, aged 37, of Bushland Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £207, surcharge £34, costs of £90, six penalty points.

Alex Agyiri, aged 26, of Dairymeadow Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £384, surcharge £38, costs of £90, disqualified for two months due to repeat offending.

Rikki McKenzie, aged 35, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs of £90, four penalty points.

Nathan Paul Atkins, aged 38, of Prince Street, Earls Barton, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs of £90, six penalty points.

