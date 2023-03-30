■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates March 16

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 38, of Perry Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £120, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JAKE MATTHEW ESSON, aged 28, of Kent Crescent, Northampton, possession of a Stanley knife; six months in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

GARETH GLENTON BOBY, aged 30, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

DANIEL MARCUS GREGORY, aged 19, of Oxford Street, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to stop when required to do so by police; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months, one day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RUFUS JOHNSON CUTHBERTSON, aged 27, of HMP Peterborough, possession of crack cocaine, possession of diamorphine; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26.

ALFIE O’NEIL, aged 21, of Pilgrim Close, Northampton, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

CAROLE EILEEN F WOOD, aged 78, of Christchurch Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £534, surcharge £214, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

RENO SKIRMANTS, aged 35, of Austin Street, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to stop after an accident, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

■ These cases were heard on March 17

CHANTELLE FACHIE, aged 22, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating, committed further offences while serving a suspended sentence; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, exclusion order not to enter Northampton town centre for 24 months, fined £435, surcharge £154, costs £585.

JAMES FREDERICK AVERY, aged 70, of Lime Avenue, Eydon, racially aggravated sending of a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; community order, fined £150, surcharge £95, costs £85.

RYAN COCKERILL, aged 21, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine, possession of cannabis, failed to comply with a community order; 240 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95.00, costs £145.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CONNOR-JAMES RICHINGS, aged 30, of no fixed abode, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £75.

JEMMA LEE ELMA TONEY, aged 30, of Rayburn Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, possession of cannabis; community order, disqualified for 18 months, fined £100, surcharge £95, costs £620.

MARIA FUZEWSKA, aged 54, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £44, three points.

DANIEL HALE, aged 39, of Welford Road, Northampton, speeding, fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, four points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MARIO ADAM, aged 28, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months.

SHER ALI, aged 25, of Euston Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

TINOMUDA BENEDICT MATIYENGA, aged 23, of Chaucer Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £92, surcharge £157, costs £90, six points.

SERGHEI COTRUTA, aged 31, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £1,344, surcharge £538, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MARCEL GALUSCA, aged 22, of Market Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £90, six points.

MILENA GBEMU, aged 38, of Tovey Drive, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, five points.

LEWIS MICHAEL GRIFFITHS, aged 24, of Valley End, Pattishall, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, disqualified for 45 days.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.