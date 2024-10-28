Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 14

DANNI BUTCHER, aged 29, of Willis Way, Towcester, drug driving; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ARCHIE McDONAGH, aged 18, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, overnight curfew, costs £85.

DARREN BASON, aged 53, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, theft of a pedal cycle, going equipped for theft, stole a candle to the value of £7 from Next, criminal damage, vagrancy; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,050, costs £810.

DARREN BASON, aged 53, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, common assault of a police officer, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; community order, compensation of £100, costs £310.

NICOLE SHAW, aged 31, of no fixed abode, on August 1, 2024, stole seven pizzas to the value of £32.20 from Co-op, on August 8 stole cases of small sweets to the value of £50 from Co-op, on August 20 stole nine ready meals to the value of £40 from Co-op, on August 21 stole two cases of chocolates to the value of £50 from Co-op, on August 25 stole seven pizzas, to the value of £32.20 from Co-op; community order, compensation of £204.40, costs £85.

NICOLE SHAW, aged 31, of Grange Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

LAURA LAW, aged 49, of Manor Road, Grendon, drink driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

CONNOR ROGERS, aged 27, of Field Mill Road, Northampton, stole items to a value of £110 from B&M, stole items to a value of £80 from Marks & Spencer; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

SAMUEL NIMUBONA, aged 51, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; possession of cannabis; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

LEENA CHUDASAMA, aged 32, of Milton Street North, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on October 15

NATHAN CAMPBELL, aged 47, of Beverley Crescent, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £372, compensation of £100, surcharge £148, costs £150.

RODNEY NEAL, aged 43, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, stole alcohol to the value of £5 from Co-op, stole cheese to the value of £13 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £13, costs £85.

CATALIN PASCU, aged 31, of Essex Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85.

JORDAN SCARLEY, aged 22, Old Quarry Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

NATHAN ALLEN-ROBBINS, aged 22, of Millers Close, Lower Boddington, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

MICHAEL NELSON, aged 30, of no fixed abode, drink driving; fined £120, £48, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

JELLAN MORAN, aged 29, of Ringwell Close, Brixworth, drink driving; fined £624, surcharge £250, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

TIMOTHY FAULKNER, aged 39, of Little Lane, Ravensthorpe, two counts of failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders' register; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £154, costs £85.

CLAUDIU DUMITRU, aged 26, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, stole medication worth £135.50 from Co-op, used a motor vehicle with no insurance, common assault; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £50, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RENATAS MATULIS, aged 23, of Strelley Avenue, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, community order with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, overnight curfew, costs £85, disqualified for 51 months.

ALBERTO DRAGOS DENCEA, aged 19, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £369, surcharge £147, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TAO DALE GREENFIELD, aged 39, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AYOBAMI KONU, aged 20, of Poole Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KIERAN JAMES PAGE, aged 21, of Bridge Street, Weedon, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.