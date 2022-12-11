■ These cases were heard on November 28

KAYNE RICHIE DAVID DEMPSTER, aged 27, of Horton Road, Brafield on the Green, possession of cannabis; 90 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £90, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

ROBERT JAMES KELLY, aged 44, of Marlow Road, Towcester, exceeded the drug limit while in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

SVAJUNAS ZIRNIAUSKAS, aged 35, of Newcombe Road, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; 54 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,500, surcharge £187, costs £85.

LYNSEY DARVILL, aged 35, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, assaulted a police constable, fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85.

DEAN COLIN JONES, aged 46, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, theft, fined £320, compensation of £2,500, surcharge £34.

MARK DOUGLAS MERCHANT, aged 46, of Weedon Road, Upton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

JOHN JAMES, aged 36, of Manning Way, Long Buckby, assaulted a police officer, possession of cocaine; fined £1,344, compensation of £75, surcharge £134, costs £85.

CHANTELLE GARDNER, aged 30, of Castilian Street, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JADE MARIE SANGSTER, aged 37, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, drink-driving; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

AARON KENNETH SHIELDS, aged 35, of Bitten Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

DANIEL LEE KIMPTON, aged 25, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, resisted police; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

RODNEY MICHAEL NEAL, aged 41, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, stole coffee and alcohol value of £20 belonging to Co-op; fined £40, compensation of £20, surcharge £16, costs £85.

GUY NEAT, aged 53, of Montabar Road, Brackley, drink-driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

VALERIU POPESCU, aged 52, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £1,666, surcharge £666, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

STEPHEN JOHN LOCKE, aged 61, of Sotheby Rise, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £110.

ANDRIUS VARDA, aged 23, of Eastern Avenue South, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

DAVID BROMFIELD, aged 43, of High Street, Roade, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

DENISE CAROLINE BROWN, aged 39, of Danefield Road, Northampton, on December 16, 2021, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, eight points.

DENISE CAROLINE BROWN, aged 39, of Danefield Road, Northampton, on February 13, 2022, no insurance; fined £120, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

DANIEL DAMIAN DOBROWOLSKI, aged 22, of Lower Priory Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL COSMIN TURCA, aged 23, of Preston Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months.

JODIE LOCKLEY, aged 24, of Talbot Road, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £198, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

MARITZ NKOMO, aged 22, of Berrywood Road, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

■ These cases were heard on November 29

VISVALDAS GIRSKIS, aged 30, of no fixed address; homophobically aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £416, surcharge £166, costs £85.

PAUL-RICARDO LAUTARU, aged 29, of Brookland Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £620, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

OSAMA BAHOUJI, aged 26, of Stanley Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

SIMON BAKER, aged 59, of Boltons Close, Brackley, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALIN ALEXANDRU BUZATU, aged 40, of Fairway, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

IONUT CATALIN CARAMET, aged 36, of Hunter Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ASHLEY BYRON DAVIES, aged 29, of Silverthorn Drive, Moulton, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six points.

AMARILDO DINUSHI, aged 27, of Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

GHEORGHE GOLEA, aged 27, of Market Square, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DAMIEN WILLIAM GORDON, aged 43, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £161, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

PRAVEEN GURRALA, aged 22, of Poole Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

JOSHUA BERT HARDING, aged 21, of Roman Way, Daventry, speeding, fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NICOLAE IORDACHI, aged 20, of Clare Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

HOLLY JADE JAMES, aged 31, of James Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £636, surcharge £63, costs £90, six points.

GBOYEGA SAMUEL KAYODE, aged 28, of Wildacre Drive, Northampton, no insurance, fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

DUMITRU MEREACRE, aged 23, of Bressingham Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £550, surcharge £220, costs £90, six points.

VASILE MOISA, aged 46, of Bective Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ZOE MULLIGAN, aged 38, of Brad Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROBERT JAMES MURPHY, aged 50, of Beech Drive, Woodford Halse, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

IVANDRO HENRIQUE MONTEIRO ARAUJO, aged 23, of Aynho Walk, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

BENJAMIN JOHN PHILLIPS, aged 26, of Wheelwright Way, Woodford Halse, drove when using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

SERGEYS PUZANCUSKIS, aged 50, of Chiltern Way, Northampton, drove while in such a position that could not have proper control of the vehicle; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

PAUL ANDREW REEVE, aged 54, of Georges Avenue, Bugbrooke, speeding, fined £260, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

SAMUEL KWASI SARPONG, aged 36, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective lamps; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £90, six points.

REBECCA LOUISE SATCHELL, aged 33, of Willow Lane, Great Houghton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

VASILE ALEXANDRU CICA, aged 24, of Hinton Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

GRANT ANDREW DICKENS, aged 36, of Wildfell Walk, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KELLY ANN FAULKNER, aged 45, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

KADEEM ROMARE HODGE, aged 30, of Brashland Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

IOAN FLORIN HUSAR, aged33, of Freehold Street, Northampton, no insurance, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT WILLIAM KENNY, aged 40, of Christchurch Drive, Daventry, drove when using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending.

ANDRIS KRAVALIS, aged 42, of Dore Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on November 30

CHANTELLE FACHIE, aged 21, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, carried a knife in public; community order with exclusion requirement not to enter Drapery, Bridge Street, Market Square, Abington Street, St Giles Street, Grosvenor Centre for 12 months, .surcharge £95, costs £650,

CHANTELLE FACHIE, aged 21, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, assault, assault by beating, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; fined £364, pay compensation of £200, costs £325,

LIAM JOHN STEPHENS, aged 35, of Harcourt Way, Northampton, criminal damage, resisted police; fined £241, compensation of £120, surcharge £96, costs £200.

LEE ROBERT ROBINS, aged 41, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for six months, compensation of £90,

KELLY DIANE CARD, aged 35, of Woodside Way, Northampton, assault by beating; 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ALAN RICHARD BRENDON SPURGEON, aged 35, of The Wye, Daventry, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; fined £120, surcharge £45, costs £85.

KOSTANDIN XOXI, aged 28, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

DORIN HOTOC, aged 29, of Bressingham Gardens, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.