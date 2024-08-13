Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These cases dealt with by local magistrates include threatening behaviour, assault on police, shoplifting pizza and chocolate, sexual assault and drink driving…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 27

GARY McCARTHY, aged 27, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, stole bottles of alcohol to the value of £69.10 from One Stop; conditionally discharged for 12 months, prosecution costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on July 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court

NICOLE SHAW, aged 31, of Grange Road, Northampton, nine counts of between January 1 and July 26, 2024, stealing goods including meat, pizza and chocolate to a total value of £552.65 from Co-op; community order, compensation of £200.

PAUL HASLOP, aged 40, of Smyth Court, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £85.

ADAM PROWSE, aged 30, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £85, 10 points.

SIAN BROOKES, aged 25, of Abbey Street, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CONSTANTIN DIMITROV, aged 40, of Javelin Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

DORIN SECRIERU, aged 22, of Rillwood Court, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, fined £922, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 51 months.

STEFFAN STRATFORD, aged 45, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, on July 24, 2024, stole sausages and bacon to the value of £11.60 from One Stop, on July 24, stole cheese to the value of £20 from One Stop, on July 25, stole cheese and chocolate to the value of £12.95 from One Stop, on July 28, stole £61.45 worth of meat from BP; community order, compensation of £106.

CAMERON PONTIN, aged 19, of Shire Place, Northampton, sexual assault; surcharge, community order, fined £120, compensation £100. costs £620.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VIOREL TERTELEACA, aged 27, of Austin Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on July 30

OSCAR TETT, aged 21, of Fir Tree Walk, Northampton, drink driving; fined £125, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

SVAJUIVAS LAWIAUSKAS, aged 38, of Weedon Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months,

FIRAS AL-HAMED, aged 34. of Cyclamen Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £1,046, surcharge £418, costs £150, six points,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAUL MICHAEL MERRIMAN, aged 38, c/o Portland Road, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; fined £70, costs £60.

LEEROY BAILEY, aged 52, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

NICOLA BERRY, aged 36, of Ashby Mews, Daventry, speeding; fined £468, surcharge £187, costs £90, six points.

COSTICA CORUGA, aged 56, of Mapperley Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £226, surcharge £90, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROBERT CURIKOVS, aged 35, of St James Park Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANTONIO GARCIAS, aged 27, of Derby Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

LIAM HARRIS, aged 33, of Far Meadow Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NELU IORDACHE, aged 48, of Ringway, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HARILAL KALAYIL-SOMAN, aged 36, of Elizabeth Walk, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance, fined £845, surcharge £338, costs £90, eight points.

MD LALON KHAN, aged 48, of Overstone Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ADAM LORDING, aged 43, of Cotswold Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £736, surcharge £294, costs £90, six points.

MAREK PLUCINSKI, aged 45, of Timken Close, Northampton, fined £843, surcharge £337, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZANKO RASULI, aged 19, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, used an E-SCOOTER with no insurance, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £90, six points.

JONAH REEVES, aged 47, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, eight points.

HENRY JOHN SHIMBA, aged 37, of Beaumont Drive, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

KAYLEY FRANCESCA TOYER, aged 35, of The Meadows, Grange Park, speeding; fined £22, surcharge £8, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LOUIS TSIMBA, aged 31, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

MARK GEORGE WEBB, aged 42, of Acre Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £90, five points.

PETRICA ALEXA, aged 34, of Leith Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a lane closure signal on the M1; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PIOTR KOWALSKI, aged 47, of Lower Priory Street, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

INDRIT TUSHA, aged 30, of Friars Crescent, Northampton, no insurance, failed to comply with a no entry sign; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PATRICK JOHN STEPHEN BRAY, aged 28, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60, costs £60.

MUNASHE GWENZI, aged 27, of Mayfly Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

MATTHEW THOMAS HOWARD, aged 33, of Stephens Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANDREW N.C. OAKENFULL, aged 54, of Great Meadow, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60, costs £60.

BENJAMIN DANIEL SAUNDERS, aged 37, of Vernon Road, Towcester, failed to comply with a community order; fined £600, costs £60.

LIAM KARL JAMES UNDERWOOD, aged 34, of Woodford Street, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £60, costs £60.

TAYLOR REECE WHITMORE-MAYHEW, aged 24, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.