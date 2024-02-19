Assault police, burglary, offensive weapons, shoplifting cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 5

WILLIAM LOADS, aged 40, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, going equipped for theft; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ALEXEI GAVRILENCO, aged 40, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, six points.

CRAIG WALSH, aged 38, of c/o Cartwright Road, Northampton, common assault of a police officer; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

BRENDON KELLY, aged 24, of Forest Road, Hartwell, stole washing pods to the value of £40.02 from B&M Stores; seven days in prison, costs £85.

BRENDON KELLY, aged 24, of Forest Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

AVRAM SERBU, aged 41, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle;

DIANE BLINCOWE, aged 60, of Sheerwater Drive, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, fine £440, surcharge £176, costs £110, six points.

ROBERT KOMIANOS, aged 30, of Dundee Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £157, surcharge £63, costs £110, six points.

ANDREW HODGSON, aged 37, of Woodside Way, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £92, surcharge of £37, costs £110, six points.

LUKASZ KOZLINKA, aged 31, of Gold Street, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration to other users; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, three points.

AHMED IQUBAL, aged 23, of Sharrow Place, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

RYAN WILLIAM MacPHERSON, aged 22, of Cyril Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £50, three points.

■ These cases were heard on February 6

BIANCA STERLING, aged 35, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

SAIMONDS BREZOVSKIS, aged 22, of Exeter Place, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £553, surcharge £221, costs £85.

PATRICK O’BEIRNE, aged 51, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, drug driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 52 months.

PATRICK JOSEPH O'BEIRNE, aged 51, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

ANDRZEJ PIEKARSKI, aged 31, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200.

BOGDAN CINEZAM, aged 26, of Danefield Road, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police, failed to surrender to custody; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85.

ADRIANA GINA NICOLAE, aged 26, of St George’s Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £310, six points.

NIGEL JOHN BOWDITCH, aged 55, of Eton Close, Weedon, speeding; fined £135, surcharge £54, costs £310, three points.

ANTHONY ENRIQUE RICHARDSON, aged 36, of Higgs Close, Overstone, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £60, surcharge £24, costs £620, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALIN MACSIM, aged 47, of Hollingside Drive, Northampton, two counts of having an offensive weapon — a loaded air weapon and an extendable baton — in a public place; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £500.

■ These cases were heard on February 7

PAUL HARRIS, aged 47, of Stanley Road, Northampton, burglary with intent to steal; six months in prison, compensation of £500, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

