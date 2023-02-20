Who's been in court from Northampton, Long Buckby, Bugbrooke and Hardingstone

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on February 6

DEAN ALAN MUSTOE, aged 38, of Perry Street, Northampton, stalking; 20 weeks in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £228, Crown Prosecution Service costs £600.

CHRISTINE KELLY, aged 31, of Coleraine Close, Northampton, made a threat to kill, assault by beating, assaulted a police officer by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £26, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates Court

STACEY McMILLAN, aged 29, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, stole items value £219 from The Fragrance Shop; fined £46, surcharge £18, costs £85.

HARLEY MURDOCH, aged 27, of no fixed abode; stole shirts value £160 from Peacocks; fined £46, compensation of £160, surcharge £18.

ROBERTAS PILKIONIS, aged 39, of Grafton Street, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine; discharged conditionally for 24 months.

STEFFAN TONY STRATFORD, aged 44, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, stole items value of £75.95 from Tesco; discharged conditionally for 24 months, pay compensation of £75.95.

SIMEON PAUL COHEN, aged 40, of Park Crescent East, Northampton, breached court order; 24 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

RUSLAN STARASCIUC, aged 36, of Maiden Castle, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance ; fined £1,500, surcharge £600, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

JAMES MARTIN STILEY, aged 33, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, drug-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

SANDU SULA, aged 18, of Frosty Hollow, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance on February 4, 2023; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

RADU BELIBOV, aged 37, of Semilong Road, Northampton, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a person; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250, surcharge £128, costs £85.

REVAUGHN EVERTON DORNELLY, aged 26, of Mordaunt Lane, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85.

MANTVYDAS RIMDZIUS, aged 41, of Purser Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 41 months.

AMY DAVIS, aged 25, of Freeschool Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

CARYS PASSMORE, aged 21, of Milverton Crescent, Northampton, drug-driving, possession of cannabis; fined £383, surcharge £153, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LUKE DUFFY, aged 21, of Ash Rise, Northampton, stole items of an unknown value from UPS; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £85.

TOBY HARDWICK, aged 19, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, stole items of an unknown value from UPS; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85.

MATTHEW COLLINS, aged 21, of Bradshaw Close, Long Buckby, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £24.

NATALIE GLOVER, aged 34, of Cub Close, Bugbrooke, drove a passenger vehicle drawing a trailer on a dual carriageway at excessive speed; fined £100, surcharge £10, three points.

■ These cases were heard on February 7

JOHN ALEXANDER HOWARD, aged 54, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50.

ADAM ARTHUR KELLY, aged 28, of Turner Gardens, Northampton, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £120, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on February 8

SAMUEL TOBY SCULLION, aged 33, of Regent Street, Northampton, criminal damage; compensation of £369.59.

DAWN ANGELA RANDALL, aged 57, of Raeburn Road, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JAMES HARRY CONEY, aged 29, of The Green, Hardingstone, speeding; fined £947, surcharge £95, costs £90, four points.

MICHAL JASZEWSKI, aged 39, of Abington Grove, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90.

HAYLEY PENDRED, aged 48, of Heathville, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.