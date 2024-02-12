Assaults, burglary, harassment, shoplifting from TK Maxx, possession of drugs cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 29

AARON NOEL, aged 41, of Bective Close, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

JAMES SHELTON, aged 33, of Hervey Street, Northampton, assault by beating; 120 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

BRADLEY WHEELER, aged 29, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

RICHARD HUBBLE, aged 41, of no fixed abode, two counts of harassment without violence; community order, costs £170.

RYAN CROWHURST, aged 24, of Flinters Close, Northampton, assault by beating, drove a vehicle taken without the owner's consent, no insurance; compensation of £150, costs £85, six points.

PAUL RAYSON, aged 60, of Millway, Northampton, two counts of aggravated assault by beating of a police officer; community order, fined £150, compensation of £100, costs £85.

ROBERT FROST, aged 41, of Playdell Gardens, Northampton, assault by beating; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £600.

NATASHA LACKIN, aged 44, of Randall Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

LOUIS ANTONIOU, aged 21, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85.

BENJAMIN SMITH, aged 34, of Glasgow Street, Northampton, burglary, attempted theft from a vehicle; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, costs £85.

BENJAMIN JAMES SMITH, aged 34, of Glasgow Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

MARC LEE, aged 59, of Newport Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

KIERON HOLLINGWORTH, aged 44, c/o Cyril Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 18 weeks in prison.

DEAN ALEXANDER, aged 37, of Freemans Way, Greens Norton, speeding; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

IAN JOHN CRADDOCK, aged 60, of Lasham Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £266, costs £110, six points.

INOYATULLOZODA HIDOYATULLO, aged 20, of Talbot Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, six points.

PAUL MICHAEL MAYO, aged 45, of Pitstone Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £386, surcharge £154, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on January 30

GEORGIANNA DINU, aged 26, of Crestline Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

CLAUDIU DUMITRU, aged 26, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, stole clothing to the value of 493.86 from TK Maxx, going equipped for theft, failed to surrender to custody; eight weeks in prison suspended for six months, 100 hours unpaid work, fined £50, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Scott PENFOLD, aged 48, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, taking a motor vehicle without consent; community order, fined £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 31

PAVEL LECA, aged 33, of Brook View, Grange Park, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £484, surcharge £194, costs £310, disqualified for 91 Days.

RICHARD KIFF, aged 45, of Velocette Way, Northampton, drink driving, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, disqualified for 12 months.

MAURICE CULVERHOUSE, aged 52, of Hinton Road, Northampton, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating; fined £145, surcharge £58, costs £300.

STEPHANIE RUBERY, aged 42, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, two counts of burglary; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

STEPHEN VINE, aged 30, c/o Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, theft from a person; conditionally discharged for three months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MAHMOUD HAROUB TALIB, aged 19, of Paddock Mill Court, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £94, surcharge £38, costs £135, six points.

ANDRIAN MIHALACHI, aged 40, of East Paddock Court, Northampton, on March 23, 2023, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £250, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANDRIAN MIHALACHI, aged 40, of East Paddock Court, Northampton, on May 10, 2023, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £250.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.