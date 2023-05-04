Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton, Long Buckby, Harpole, Pattishall

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 19

ZSIGMOND ANTAL, aged 45, of South Holme Court, Northampton, possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a CS gas without authority; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Lucy MORETON, aged 47, of Latymer Court, Northampton, harassment; 150 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £300.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

BENNIE BOLA, aged 20, of Milton Street, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance, no MoT; fined £135, surcharge £54, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

■ These cases were heard on April 20

CHIRIL CEMORTAN, aged 34, of Claregate, Northampton, kept a vehicle which was unlicensed; discharged absolutely, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £36.67, costs £85.00.

REECE ANTHONY CULVERHOUSE, aged 31, of Fairfield Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulted a police officer by beating; 42 weeks in prison, pay compensation of £400.00.

DAVID JOHN McMAHON, aged 48, of Bedford Mansions, Northampton, stole rockrider pushbike value £650, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £602.00.

MAHESH MOTUPALLI, aged 28, of Northcote Street, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £115.00, surcharge £46.00, costs £85.00, six points.

ZION THOMAS, aged 21, of Grange Road, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to comply with red light traffic signal; fined £388, surcharge £155, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PENELOPE LLOYD, aged 52, of The Crescent, Pattishall, assaulted a police officer by beating; community order, surcharge £114, costs £310.

CHRISTOPHER MARTIN STREATHER, aged 47, of no fixed abode, stole a bottle of wine from SHELL PETROL STATION; fined £80, compensation of £10, surcharge £32, costs £85.

SHANNON WALKER, aged 28, of Shap Green, Northampton, assault by beating; community order; surcharge £114, costs £85.

HABIB AHMED, aged 22, of Cavendish Drive, Northampton, carried an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife, possession of cannabis, drove with no insurance; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, 240 hours unpaid work, fined £80, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FRANCIS MALCOLM MALCOLM HARRIS, aged 46, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis, possession of a weapon — a police-style baton — in private; fined £291, surcharge £116, costs £85.

BRIAN JOHNSON, aged 20, of Permanine Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

AMY PAKENHAM, aged 27, of Little Street, Sulgrave, drink-driving, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 25 months, fined £415, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DORIN SECRIERU, aged 21, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 240 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

■ These cases were heard on April 21

MARCUS PAUL NIGHTINGALE, aged 51, of Tamar Square, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for five months.

FORTUNE ROBIN SIMMONS, aged 26, of Grasscroft, Long Buckby, two charges of assaulting a police officer with intent to resist lawful apprehension for an offence; community order, fined £80, surcharge £114.

STUART JOHN CROSSLEY, aged 47, of Larkhall Lane, Harpole, speeding; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £90, six points.

MELVYN CHARLES JULIFF, aged 63, of Farmclose Road, Wootton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ASHLEY BRIAN EVANS, aged 34, of Archangel Square, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, three points.

GBOYEGA SAMUEL KAYODE, aged 29, of Lakeview Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JORDAN STUART BECKETT, aged 21, of The Warren, Northampton, speeding; fined £260, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

■ This case was heard on April 22

LEE MAKANJUOLA, aged 41, of Grafton Hotel, Northampton, breached a domestic violence protection order; fined £50.00, costs £255.00.

