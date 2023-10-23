Disqualified drivers, using a mobile behind the wheel, shoplifting and fare dodging cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

■ These cases were all heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 9

ANDREA ROSS, aged 60, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, stole goods to the value of £35.63 from One Stop; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £35.63.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DAVID TAYLOR, aged 55, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £1,600, surcharge to fund victim services £640, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court

LANCE CHAPMAN, aged 46, of Bidders Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £120, surcharge: £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

GYULA KISS, aged 34, of Hangerfield Court, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £169, surcharge £68, costs £85, 10 points.

CALLUM BAKER, aged 39, of Poppyfield Road, Wootton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PAUL POYSER, aged 50, of Treetops, Northampton, stole a bottle of gin to the value of £42.99 from Loco Stores, conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

FLORIN PITIGOI, aged 47, of Spelhoe Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no third party insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 11 months.

JOHN ASHLEY WELLER, aged 69, of Dowthorpe End, Earls Barton, speeding on November 22, 2022; fined £93, surcharge £37, costs £85, three points.

JOHN ASHLEY WELLER, aged 61, of Dowthorpe End, Earls Barton, speeding on November 25, 2022; fined £93, surcharge £37, costs £85, three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALAN RONALD DAY, aged 35, of Park Square, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; nine weeks in prison, costs £60.

AMY CLELAND, aged 20, of Carey Road, Hackleton, travelling on a train without a valid ticket; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £2.90, surcharge £26, costs £100.

JOHN JAMES MULLAN, aged 62, of Norman Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, three points.

JESSICA GRAY, aged 34, of Dane Ridge, Northampton, vehicle did not meet insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act 1988; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £100.

Advertisement

Advertisement

OMAR SHARIF ABDILLAH, aged 63, of Deal Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

UTHMAN AYOBAMIDLE BALOGUN, aged 22, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ROLAND BEQA, aged 30, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

VASILE CIOBANU, aged 23, of Highfield Road, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, eight points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AMANI CRITCHLOW, aged 28, of Vernon Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JULIE ELIZEBETH DEERY, aged 49, of Narrowboat Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

MAVLAN GJUTAJ, aged 29, of Gifford Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

VICTOR GOREA, aged 29, of Archangel Square, Northampton, fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MD LALON KHAN, aged 47, of Overstone Road, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90.

IONUT LICA, aged 27, of Tower Square, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RUDOLF LULJA, aged 25, of Ardington Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

WILLIAM JOHN MILES, aged 47, of The Green, Creaton, no MoT, two defective tyres; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DANIELLE LOUISE MORIARTY, aged 35, of Hall Close, Kislingbury, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £90, three points.

ALEX FREDERICK NEWCOMBE, aged 27, of Park Corner, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

TIEN TOAN NGUYEN, aged 35, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £128, surcharge £51, costs £90, six points.

JESSICA MIMI NNOLI, aged 21, of Hunsbarrow Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EDUARD AMEDEO OMUSORU, aged 39, of Porlock Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

ADEWALE AJAYI PASEDA, aged 70, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

ROBERT ANDREW PAYNE, aged 39, of Waggoners Way, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £61, surcharge £24, costs £90, five points.

JAGJIT RAI, aged 52, of Seymour Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LUKE SCARLEY, aged 30, of Bridge Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

HAKEEM ABOLAJI SHOGBENI, aged 45, of The Medway, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £360, surcharge £144, costs £90, seven points.

AARON DANIEL SPENCER, aged 51, of Mounts Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LEWIS JAMES ELLIOTT SPENCER, aged 20, of Hawke Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DANIEL STOICAN, aged 26, of Naseby Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ROBERT TOMASZ STRONCZEWSKI, aged 43, of Faracre Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DERMOTT HOWARD THURLEY, aged 73, of Overstone Park, Overstone, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £510, surcharge £204, costs £90, six points.

FLORINEL CLAUDIU TOSCUTA, aged 21, of Regent Square, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DONATAS ZUKAS, aged 46, of Millside Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JAMES WANYOIKE MBURU, aged 42, of Emley Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FLORIN PITIGOI, aged 47, of Spelhoe Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

LAURA ROBINSON, aged 44, of Byfield Road, Northampton, on February 2, 2023, drove on a motorway with a provisional licence, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LAURA ROBINSON, aged 44, of Byfield Road, Northampton, on February 3, 2023, drove on a motorway with a provisional licence, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for 18 months due to repeat offending.

AMJUD KHIAQ, aged 45, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement