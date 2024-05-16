Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 2

KATHERINE McGRATH, aged 51, of Milton Bridge, Wootton, drink driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 24 months.

COYE FRANKLIN, aged 31, of Prentice Court, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £250.00, surcharge £100.00, costs £85.00.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MARK CHAMBERS, aged 35, of Walbeck Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood, no insurance; unpaid work 80 hours, costs £85.00, disqualified for 36 months.

RUSSELL VOYCE, aged 60, of Station Road, Brixworth, criminal damage; compensation £100.00.

MIHAI SOFRONI, aged 23, of Timken Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £525.00, surcharge £210.00, costs £85.00, eight points.

MIHAIL LELIC, aged 37, of Timken Way, Daventry, aid / abet the use of a vehicle without insurance; fined £392, surcharge £157.00, costs £85.00, six points

MICHAEL KALIKU, aged 51, of Farmhill Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.00.

BILBIL NOKA, aged 37, of Castle Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £276.00, surcharge £110.00, costs £85.00

FRANCES OGBONNA, aged 20, of University Drive, Northampton, stole clothing to the value of £510.50 from PRIMARK; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00

WESLEY DOWNING, aged 43, of no fixed abode, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, stole laundry products to the value of £100 from the Co-op, attempted to steal various items of a value unknown from the Co-op, criminal damage; ten weeks in prison, compensation of £100.00, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00

BENIAMIN VAS, aged 25, of Margaret Street, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00

STANLEY TAYLOR, aged 80, of Townley Way, Earls Barton, two counts of being an owner / person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury; fined £500.00, compensation of £200.00, costs £85.00, order that dog be destroyed.

JASON BRITTAIN, aged 42, address withheld by the court, assault by beating, going equipped for theft, possession of heroin, possession of cannabis; fined £500, costs £395.00.

DEREK MICHAEL SPECK, aged 70, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely cigarette and left outside Co-op Funeral Care, Barrack Road; fined £100, surcharge £40.

LOUIS TSIMBA, aged 30, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, six points.

JASON BRITTAIN, aged 43, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 13 weeks in prison, costs £60.00.

MARK LIAM CHAMBERS, aged 35, of Walbeck Close, Northampton, stole a bottle of wine to the value of £5.75 from Tesco, destroyed 11 bottles of wine to the value of £82.75 belonging to Tesco, two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisted police, criminal damage, possession of a weapon — a knuckle duster — in private, assault, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order;; 80 hours unpaid work,

■ These cases were heard on May 3

KESTUTIS GALKUS, aged 33, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, drink driving; community order, fined £484.00, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 46 months.

CHARLIE COX, aged 24, of Grange Road, Northampton, criminal damage, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £160, compensation of £115, costs £85.00.

DANIEL MARSH, aged 22, of Skipton Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £346, surcharge £138.00, costs £350.00, five points.

MIRANDA FAITH GAISFORD, aged 36, of Market Street, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £80, costs £60.

MARIO PAULO AREIAS BARBOSA, aged 57, of Campbell Street, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £177.00.

VASILE DANIEL APARASCHIVEI, aged 36, of Garfield Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with no MoT; fined £116, surcharge £46, costs £90.

DORIN MITROI, aged 48, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

ZOLILE NIGEL NDIWENI, aged 24, of Bern Links, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £266, costs £90, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.