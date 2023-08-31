■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 17

KAREN HALE, aged 55, of Walgrave Close, Northampton, drink driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 24 months.

MADAHAR PERRETT, aged 39, of 2 Dairy Meadow, Northampton, harassment and breach of a court order, possession of cannabis; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

■ These cases were heard on August 18

BENJAMIN SMITH, aged 33, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, five counts of stealing from Tesco and Co-op stores between April 8 and July 12, 2023, failed to surrender to custody; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation £304.80.

DANIEL IOANA, aged 22, of Great Meadow, Northampton, stole alcohol value £1,109.14 from Morrisons; 120 hours unpaid work, costs £85

CURTIS NICHOLAS BRYANT, aged 33, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, two counts of resisting police; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £150.

OGHENERUESE ALEXANDA IBI, aged 34, of Kelmscott Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £90, four points.

COLIN JAMES MOLD, aged 68, of High Street, Ravenstone, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £90, three points.

PATRICK OWUSU, aged 59, of Margaret Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £90, three points.

CAROLINE LUCY COLLINS, aged 58, of Winwick Road, West Haddon, speeding on December 31, 2022; fined £307, five points.

CAROLINE LUCY COLLINS, aged 58, of Winwick Road, West Haddon, speeding on February 13, 2023, fined £153, surcharge £184, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on August 19

NUNO VILAO, aged 47, of no fixed abode, theft from a person, failed to surrender to custody; fined £28, compensation of £10, surcharge £11, costs £85.00.

RUFUS JOHNSON CUTHBERTSON, aged 27, of no fixed abode, entered Costa as a trespasser and stole items to the value of £349.10, entered Winkworth as a trespasser and stole items to the value of £8,050; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £8,399.10, surcharge £154, costs £85.

