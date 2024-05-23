Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burglary, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 10

NATHAN AARON DOCKERTY, aged 39, of New Croft, Weedon, possession of cannabis, religiously and racially aggravated use of threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, resisted police, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; community order, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

COLIN SCARLEY, aged 63, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, six counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85.

GEORGE WILLIAM L PARSONS, aged 24, of School Close, Yelvertoft, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £725, surcharge £580, costs £170, six points.

WILLIAM L PARSONS, aged 24, of School Close, Yelvertoft, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £525, six points.

■ This case was heard on May 11

NICHOLAS SHEEHAN, aged 36, of Billing Road, Northampton, burglary, criminal damage; community order, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on May 13

CARL HEAVEY, aged 52, of no fixed abode, theft; fined £53, compensation of £100, surcharge £21, costs £85.

CLARK SMITHSON, aged 22, of Layside Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, costs £85.

CLAIRE KEARNS, aged 35, of Craven Street, Northampton, driver failed to provide a specimen of blood; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

SAMUEL SCULLION, aged 34, of Regent Street, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a black telescopic baton — in a private place; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £85.

NIALL JOHNSON, aged 36, of Medellin Hill, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police; fined £153, surcharge £63, costs £85.

STEPHEN BATTERBY, aged 70, of Maidford Road, Farthingstone, breached a sexual harm prevention order by possessing an undisclosed laptop; fined £780, surcharge £312, costs £85.

DUMITRU MEREACRE, aged 24, of Rickyard Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

ZAHEER ALAM, aged 52, of Mapperley Drive, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order, fined £376, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 32 months.

SAID RAMAZANI, aged 48, of Grange Road, Northampton, drug driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance, possession of cannabis; community order, fined £116, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

KALE JOSEPH ADKINS, aged 21, of Manor Park, Nether Heyford, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

