Prison terms, suspended sentences, fines, driving bans handed down by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 18

CONSTANTIN COJAN, aged 39, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, assault by beating; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £120, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

PAUL O'BOYLE, aged 56, of Brampton Grange Drive, Daventry, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

LEE ROBERTS, aged 47, of Castle Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin; fined £200, surcharge £60, costs £85.

MARK ROBINS, aged 36, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, costs £85.

KELLY BROWN, aged 45, of Station Road, Long Buckby, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, 10 points.

ASHLEIGH READ, aged 28, of St Georges Avenue, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; wilful obstruction of a highway; conditionally discharged for three months, costs £85.

BILLY APPLEYARD, aged 25, of no fixed abode, three counts of theft from a motor vehicle; theft from a shop; 24 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

OMOKEHINDE TIAMIYU, aged 54, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, theft; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

EMMA KIM HODGETT, aged 33, of The Causeway, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, took a vehicle without consent; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

LAURA JANE ELIZEBETH TUTTON, aged 34, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, attempted to steal meat and alcohol from M&S; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

NICHOLAS AIGBERUA, aged 45, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

MICHELLE ROBERTA BROSSARD, aged 43, of Lincoln Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

MICK CONNORS, aged 54, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANDREI COSTIN, aged 20, of Howard Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove without due care and attention; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

ION COVALCIUC, aged 32, of Yelvertoft Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LAUREN ASHLEIGH CROOK, aged 26, of Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £529, surcharge £212, costs £90, six points.

RAJNI DEVI, aged 23, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, stopped on a toucan crossing; fined £306, surcharge £122, costs £90, three points.

ANGELA WENDY GRATTAN, aged 80, of The Witham, Daventry, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, six points.

ALFRED CHARLES INGLES, aged 25, of Quarry Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £490, surcharge £196, costs £90, six points.

KAREN KINGS, aged 55, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NICOLA LAMB, aged 55, of Duston Road, Upper Harlestone, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

DANIEL DARREN ADRIAN Lane, aged 33, of Duke Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £220, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

VALENTIN-IULIAN RADU, aged 34, of Ringway, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ABDUL SHAHIN, aged 37, of Northampton Lane South, Moulton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANDREI LUCIAN TURCA, aged 33, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

JAMES DANIEL WALLACE, aged 32, of Brockwood Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £203, surcharge £81, costs £90, six points.

GILLIAN WOOLLEY, aged 51, of Northampton Road, West Haddon, speeding; fined £173, surcharge £69, costs £90, six points.

WILLIAM JEREMY WOOLMER, aged 38, of Delapre Crescent Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

IAN MICHAEL DENNIS, aged 52, of Queens Park Parade, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

ALISHA ELMA HICKS, aged 24, of St Albans Road, Northampton, on April 24, 2023, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £58, surcharge £23, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALISHA ELMA HICKS, aged 24, of St Albans Road, Northampton, on April 26, 2023, drove with no insurance; fined £87.23, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SAMUEL TIMOTHY JOHNSON, aged 30, of Bressingham Gardens, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AARON DANIEL SPENCER, aged 51, of Mounts Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARIAN COSTIN TRAISTARU, aged 33, of Dunster Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GKERALNTO TSARA, aged 20, of Queen Street, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MUHAMMAD ADEL A S ELTABAL, aged 21, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £110, disqualified for 28 days.

EMMANUEL LOUISA, aged 40, of Walkers Way, Roade, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £110, three points.

LUCY BOWLES, aged 20, of Brooks Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £110, five points.

DANISH NIAZI, aged 31, of Fulford Drive, Northampton, failed to report an accident, left a vehicle on a road with engine not stopped / parking brake not set; fined £289, surcharge £115, costs £110, seven points.

ANDREW LEIGHTON, aged 52, of High Street, Hardingstone, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £214, surcharge £86, costs £110, three points.

■ These cases were heard on September 19

JADE MARIE SANGSTER, aged 38, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, drove while disqualified, no insurance, obstructed police by giving false details in order to evade arrest; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £80, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

LUCY WASHBROOK, aged 28, of Oakley Street, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer; community order, compensation of £50.

MARTIN GRUMOVICS, aged 24, of The Cherwell, Daventry, two counts of aggravated assault by beating of a police officer, criminal damage; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250, surcharge £114, costs £85,

PHILLIP WRIGHT, aged 45, of Cranford Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £100.

NONHLANHLA SIBINDI, aged 20, of High Street, Upton, drink driving; fined £150, disqualified for 12 months, surcharge £60, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.