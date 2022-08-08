■ This case was heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 21

THOMAS JOHN CORCORAN, aged 53, of Abbey Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services £128, Crown Prosecution Service costs £150, disqualified for for 36 months.

■ These cases were heard on July 22

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ANGELA ANN FOLLOWELL, aged 64, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £207, surcharge £83, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

CEDRIC MOTSI, aged 44, of West Street, Upton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

LAURENTIU-IONUT SANDU, aged 43, of Westfield Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, no seatbelt; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £300, six points.

DANIEL JOHN THOMASON, aged 48, of Haycroft Walk, Northampton, possession of a kitchen knife in public; three months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

NATHAN GRAHAM DOT WHEELER, aged 35, of Lincoln Way, Daventry, possession of cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ENAYUTH ISLAM, aged 20, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

TONICHA-JADE O’BRIEN, aged 23, of Westone Manor Hotel; Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

TERRY JOHN RIDEOUT, aged 54, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, possession of a folding pocket knife in public; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

EMMA KEMP, aged 32, of Hinton Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JASON BRIAN SMITH, aged 50, of Spencer Parade, Northampton, theft; fined £80, compensation of £29.97, surcharge £34, costs £85.

DOMINIC WARD, aged 26, of Wisteria Way, Northampton, drink-driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

GHEORGHE ILIE, aged 50, of Verdant Vale, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

LUCIAN RADUCAN, aged 46, of Longland Road, Northampton, drink-driving, possession of a folding pocket knife in public; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SHAUN KING, aged 33, of Forest Road, Hartwell, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £384, surcharge £38, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

MOHAMMED AKLISUR RAHMAN, aged 42, of Hexham Court, Northampton, caused an unnecessary obstruction of the road with a motor vehicle; fined £30, surcharge £34, costs £90.

RUTENDO REBECCA MLUNDIRA, aged 31, of De Bray Close, Lower Harlestone, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £90, six points.

EDUARD NICHITA, aged 23, of East Park Parade, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £720, surcharge £72, costs £90, six points.

LEE DEREK TURVEY, aged 47, of Westminster Crescent, Brackley, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

WAYNE DEAN, aged 52, of The Manor, Great Billing, speeding; fined £288, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SOLOMON YEBOAH OSEI, aged 20, of Hunter Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

PAULINA WOJTASZUK, aged 26, Brecon Street, Northampton, ,used an e-scooter with no insurance; fined £138, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on July 23

ANIL MANCHA, aged 25, of Balfour Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.