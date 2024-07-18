Who's been in court from Northampton Daventry, Towcester, Roade, Weedon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freeview 262 or Freely 565

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 2

BEN FAULKNER, aged 34, of Howards Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £154, prosecution costs £620, disqualified for 36 months.

JORDAN ROSS-SMITH, aged 32, of Conway Close, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage, possession of cannabis; fined £400, compensation of £100, surcharge £160, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

GARY PHILLIPS, aged 51, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

ABDUL RAMAN-SESAY, aged 29, of Billing Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85, six points.

PAUL DANIEL LLOYD, aged 44, of Gillsway, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £320, disqualified for six months.

DUMITRU CHISLARI, aged 28, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £625, six points.

ABDULWALI ADES, aged 50, of Grafton Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

BRUNO AVDIAJ, aged 26, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

AURELIE GISELE MABROUKA BAYLEY, aged 31, of Kempton Drive, Towcester, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

JAZIEM CAMPBELL, aged 25, of Icknield Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT CHIDEME, aged 34, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, four points.

ANTHONY JOHN COWARD, aged 44, of High Street, Daventry, speeding, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

KEVIN JOHN DAY, aged 53, of Elizabeth Walk, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ERIC DORNYOH, aged 42, of Ashwood Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JAMES PATRICK DUKE, aged 39, of St Botolph Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANTONIO GARCIAS, aged 27, of Derby Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LINDSAY KIERON HUDSON, aged 37, of Oaklands, Weedon, registration mark not fixed to the front of a vehicle, percentage of light transmission through front windows less than required; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90 by regulation

KEITH PETER KRUGER, aged 69, of Chestnut Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £261, surcharge £104, costs £90, six points.

SAMUEL LAWSON, aged 31, of St David’s Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ZURAFET LIKA, aged 29, of Hampton Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, four points.

CONNOR HENRY GEORGE LOUGHRAN, aged 23, of Milton Street North, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £286, surcharge £234, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR MEREACRE, aged 21, of Cross Waters Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

PAUL MILLER, aged 54, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

JACKSON SIMON, aged 33, of Somerset Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £212, surcharge £84, costs £90, three points.

ELLESHA SWANSTON, aged 25, of Simplex Way, Roade, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ANTHONY WILSON, aged 53, of Holte End, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

VENTSISLAV ATANASOV, aged 32, of Lasham Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

VENTSISLAV ATANASOV, aged 32, of Lasham Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KAMAL G F STEPHENSON, aged 31, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

PAUL JOHN COLLIN, aged 56, of Sherwood Drive, Daventry, keeper of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £100.

NICHOLAS CULVERHOUSE, aged 51, of Limefields Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £72, surcharge £28, three points.

JADE LOUISE BROCK, aged 27, of Cecil Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

ADRIAN POOLER, aged 45, of The Severn, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60..

KYLE JACK SHEARD, aged 32, of Firbank Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £333, costs £60.

CONNOR JAMES SHORTT, aged 30, of Duston Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 16 weeks in prison.

DANNY WILLIAM NOEL WARREN, aged 29, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £200, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.