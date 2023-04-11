Who's been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Kislingbury and Milton Malsor

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 27

STEFAN VLADAN, aged 40, of Robert Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114.00, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

SHAUN BOLGER, aged 30, of no fixed abode, two counts of assaulting police officers by beating; 40 hours unpaid work.

TUDOR LUCHIN, aged 31, of Euston Road, Northampton, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of no insurance, resisting police; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £170, disqualified for 22 months.

ARTURAS CIZIKAS, aged 37, of Dorset Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £40, compensation of £450, surcharge £34, costs £85.00.

JAMES THORPE, aged 49, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £100.

ANNA HILL, aged 46, of Hunsbarrow Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance witha licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

RADU EDUARD BORCEA, aged 26, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

DANIEL MICHALACHE, aged 41, of Gorse Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CHARLES BAXTER, aged 18, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

RADU CIUMAC, aged 28, of Florence Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PAUL IZAH, aged 54, of Mapperley Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

AMIR ALI, aged 38, of Talbot Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, 10 points.

LUKE DEREK DAVIES, aged 26, of Admirals Way, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

RATHISH SCARIA, aged 40, of Green Street, Milton Malsor, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 16 weeks in prison suspended for two years, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.00, disqualified for 36 months.

■ These cases were heard on March 28

VASILE PEREVERZEV, aged 33, of Roe Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; community order, fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

DIMITRU TOMA, aged 32, of River View, Northampton, two charges of driving while disqualified, two charges of no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £170, disqualified for 24 months.

KIMBERLEY JANE MARTIN, aged 40, Hunters Close, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, sent electronic message you knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety, conveyed a threat to firebomb a vehicle; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days.

KIMBERLEY JANE MARTIN, aged 40, of Hunters Close, Northampton, sent an electronic communication which was, grossly offensive, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with causing harassment, alarm or distress; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £300.

STEVEN TYSOE, aged 62, of Bugbrooke Road, Kislingbury, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

KEITH MATTHEW BUNCE, aged 37, of Abbey Street, Northampton, assaulted a POLICE OFFICER by beating; fined £300, compensation of £50, surcharge £120, costs £85.

RICHARD EALES, aged 57, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, racially aggravated assault; 90 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CHRISTINA KELLY, aged 31, of Berrywood Drive, Northampton, criminal damage, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating; fined £280, compensation of £220,

IBRAHIM MIAH, aged 25, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, obstructed a police officer, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, fined £240, surcharge £114, costs £85, eight points.

OWEN ALEX WELFORD, aged 24, of HMP Peterborough, assault by beating; four weeks in prison, compensation of £30, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.

ARRON ROBERT BOSWORTH, aged 55, of Billing Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; fined £130, surcharge £32, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on March 29

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 24, of Roe Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence, stole items value £80.00 from Morrisons; 19 weeks in prison.

MELANIE STOREY, aged 57, of Roberson Close, Towcester, assaulted a police officer; fined £140, surcharge £56.

IULIAN BURYIANA, aged 27, of The Avenue, Northampton, drove while disqualified; fined £850, surcharge £340, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

JORDAN GILES, aged 24, of Collmead Court, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle, failed to provide a specimen of breath; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement for 90 days, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £450, disqualified for 12 months.

JACK REGINALD SCARLEY, aged 63, of Old Quarry Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, disqualified for 14 months.

JACK REGINALD SCARLEY, aged 63, of Old Quarry Court, Northampton, carried a knife in public; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.