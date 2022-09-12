Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Earls Barton and Weedon

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 24

ELANDO PARSI, aged 31, of Leyside Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £80, Crown Prosecution Service costs £60.

MARK ANTHONY SMITH, aged 36, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with notification requirements under terms of Sexual Offences Act 2003, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 16 weeks in prison.

Northampton Magistrates Court

DIAMOND ONYEKACHI OKOROEZI, aged 23, of Abington Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services £34, costs £25, no points — special reason.

JAMES RAY MARTIN, aged 28, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

DANIEL DOBSON, aged 19, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

RICKY CONSIDINE, aged 33, of Highlands Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

LEIGH PATRICK VALENTINE, aged 39, of Bannerman Drive, Brackley, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

■ These cases were heard on August 25

JASON MICHAEL DART, aged 30, of Campbell Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community protection notice; fined £250, surcharge £25, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER STEVEN SPICK, aged 36, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, drove while disqualified on July 18, 2022, no insurance; four weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, disqualified for 12 months.

CHRISTOPHER STEVEN SPICK, aged 36, of Foskitt Court North, drove while disqualified on August 23, 2022, no insurance, 12 weeks in prison consecutive to previous offence suspended for 18 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PAUL ANTHONY STRONG, aged 66, of High Street, Weedon, breached court order; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85.

Lisa MAY WILLMOTT, aged 45, of The Square, Upton, breached a community order; costs £60.

JAMIE JOSEPH FLYNN, aged 45, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, assault by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £90, surcharge £36.

JASON PATRICK SWEENEY, aged 50, of Rydal Mount, Northampton, carried a large kitchen knife in public, failed to surrender to custody; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 26

KIAH CHARLOTTE GROVES-GRANFIELD, aged 27, of Cartmel Road, Daventry, stole a bottle of wine from Waitrose; community order, compensation of £6.

KIAH CHARLOTTE GROVES-GRANFIELD, aged 27, of Cartmel Road, Daventry, three charges of assaulting a police officer; compensation of £225, surcharge £95.

BARRY JOHN SHEEHAN, aged 43, of no fixed abode, persistent use of a public electronic communications network causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety; threatened a police call handler; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

AARON LEE FLACK, aged 44, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, breached court order; community order, fined £150, surcharge £114.

ANDREW ROBERT SZOLTYSEK, aged 53, of Harcourt Square, Earls Barton, possession of amphetamine, possession of cannabis, failed to provide a specimen of urine; disqualified of 17 months, community order, fined £120, surcharge £114,

ANDREW ROBERT SZOLTYSEK, aged 53 of Harcourt Square, Earls Barton, possession of cannabis; community order.

MUSAMATT NAZIFA AHMED, aged 22, of Faracre Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

AARON PAUL BECK, aged 36, of Bretts Lane, Roade, drove while disqualified, fined £372, surcharge £157, costs £85, six points.

JAMIE ANDRE BENKERT, aged 32, of Osborne Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LUCIAN LAZAR, aged 35, of no fixed abode; drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

DARREN MARTYN TAYLOR, aged 53, of Ashby Road, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £285, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JAMES EDWARD CADD, aged 44, of Thursby Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; discharged conditionally for 12 months.

DEAN MALCOLM JOSEPH GARNER, aged 38, of Northgate, Towester, drink-driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS, aged 35, of Oakleigh Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

GRAHAM JAMES TYRRELL, aged 40, of University Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

BENJAMIN JAMES WOOLLARD, aged 59, of Little Lane, Yardley Hastings, speeding; fined £865, surcharge £87, costs £90, six points.

LEE GARY ABRAMS, aged 33, of Sanders Drive, Moulton, speeding; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

ROSS WILLIAM ANTHONY GREEN, aged 30, of Hyperion Lane, Brackley, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six points.

WAYNE ROBERT SAVORY, aged 43, of Saxon Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £550, surcharge £55, costs £90, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.