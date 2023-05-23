Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Crick, Long Buckby, Brackley, Hartwell

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 11

ABDHI PATEL, aged 38, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, opened a door of a vehicle so as to injure or endanger a cyclist; fined £81, surcharge to fund victim services £32, Crown Prosecution Service costs £310.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WHITNEY BAIN, aged 30, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £268, surcharge £107, costs £150, five points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JOEL KABUGA, aged 41, of Marriott Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

SIMON RHYS LAWRENCE, aged 27, of Grafton Street, Northampton, stole alcohol value of £9.90 from Co-op stores; 14 days in prison, compensation £9.90.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CHASE TALBOT, aged 35, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, stole items value of £555.39 from Sainsbury, possession of MDMA; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

RAIVYDAS BALCIAUSKAS, aged 31, of Chaucer Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, 10 points.

KEENAN NIALL BERRILL, aged 31, of Ellis Way, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £29, surcharge £12, costs £85.

STANLEY FORSKITT, aged 24, of Oaklands Drive, Northampton, permitted use of a motor vehicle without insurance; fined £923, surcharge £369, costs £85, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GARETH JOHN HULL, aged 38, of Blakesley Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

RACHAEL MABBUTT, aged 38, of no fixed abode; drink-driving; community order, surcharge £114, disqualified for 23 months.

PAUL MOUNTCASTLE, aged 54, of Forest Road, Hartwell, drink-driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

EDWARD OWEN STEWART, aged 35, of Addison Road, Northampton, drink-driving, obstructed police; fined £666, surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DARIUSS EDWARDS-GRAY, aged 26, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £85.

MARK ANDREW BRIAN FORWARD, aged 38, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, possession of cannabis, possession of cocaine; fined £238, surcharge £95, costs £40.

KAMALUDIN MOHAMMED HASSAN, aged 26, of Lingfield Terrace, Northampton, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating; fined £461, compensation £50, surcharge £184.

■ These cases were heard on May 12

Advertisement

Advertisement

LUKE DAY, aged 39, c/o Campbell Street, Northampton, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £600, surcharge £26.

JAMES COLIN JOHN JEATER, aged 38, of no fixed abode, with another stole a 10-can box of Fosters value of £7.99 from Lidl; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

ADRIAN BIENIEK, aged 36, of HMP Morton Hall, assault, stole bottle of wine value £5 from Booze City, stole bottle of wine value £7.99 from Market Square Mini Market; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £300.

NATHAN ADAMS, aged 25, of Louise Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ANDRE CHIRIAC, aged 20, of Beaconsfield Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £138, costs £60.

JOHN ROBERTS, aged 35, of St Andrews Street, Northampton, stole washing powder and Fairy pods value £44.95 from SAVERS, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

IONUT AILINCAI, aged 36, of Uppingham Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

BENJAMIN THOMAS ANDERS, aged 33, of Worcester Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WALEED ASLAM, aged 32, of Teesdale, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

KASALO BABOUKOU, aged 28, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD DAVID BIGGS, aged 52, of Ringway, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence, fined £369, surcharge £147, costs £90, six points.

ANNETTE ATONJI BIH, aged 34, of Glastonbury Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £55, surcharge £22, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CRISTIAN BODIU, aged 22, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £90, six points.

FIODOR BRESHANAJ, aged 31, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

HELEN JANE BRINKLOW, aged 56, of Cissbury Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

JASON BRITTAIN, aged 41, of Hinton Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PATRICK MAXWELL BYRD, aged 66, of Mannington Gardens, Northampton, speeding; fined £72, surcharge £28, costs £90, three points.

JOHN CAHILL, aged 58, of Grasscroft, Northampton, defective wheel; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

IONELA CHIRIAC, aged 43, of Gordon Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £90, six points.

DIANA CIUNTU, aged 20, of Haines Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, eight points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AIMEE GRACE COLLYER, aged 33, of Tudor Way, Brackley, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS JAMES CONNOLLY, aged 43, of Docklewell Close, Towcester, speeding; fined £313, surcharge £125, costs £90, three points.

EMMA COOKE, aged 32, of Landcross Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

OANA CRISAN POMETCU, aged 31, of Flinters Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SERGIO DAVID DA SILVA PEREIRA, aged 33, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £284, surcharge £113, costs £90, four points.

CALLUM EDWARD DEEGAN, aged 30, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, three points.

MANREECE SINGH DHALIWAL, aged 28, of Beacon Court, Northampton, no MoT, fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90.

HUSSEIN ELMABROUK, aged 59, of Hardlands Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points..

Advertisement

Advertisement

MANJOT SINGH GILL, aged 45, of St Georges Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, four points.

ANDREW GILLETT, aged 53, of Peverels Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARK PETER GLEDHILL, aged 40, of Cherry Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

EFROSINIA GURSCHI-ERMURACHI, aged 39, of Saxon Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MAREWAN HASSAN, aged 31, of Ashley Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

SEAN HUBBORT, aged 21, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, drove a private electric E-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

MARIUS IORDANESCU, aged 26, of Charles Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, seven points.

GHEORGHE JECHIU, aged 22, of Euston Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective headlights; fined £570, surcharge £228, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RANY KHALIFA, aged 28, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, in charge of a motor vehicle , namely causing an unnecessary obstruction of the road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

SIMON MARK KING, aged 50, of Holdenby Road, East Haddon, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, defective tyre; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, three points.

LINDEN KIRTON, aged 69, of Hanover Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

FILIPI KOZMA, aged 27, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ANDY LAM, aged 42, of Middle Greeve, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

EMMANUEL SABASTINE MADAKI, aged 49, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £123, surcharge £48, costs £90, three points.

CLAUDIU-OLIMPIU MATEI, aged 24, of Hervey Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

ANDREW MATSON, aged 47, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KHUSHIT MISTRY, aged 18, of Main Road, Northampton, used a private E-scooter with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

FELIX OVIDIU MOGODEANU, aged 35, of Perry Street, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

SAKHI MOHAAN, aged 23, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, rode a pedal cycle on a footpath; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

YASSIN ABDI MOHAMMED, aged 21, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RICHARD MORRIS, aged 44, of Hillmorton Lane, Yelvertoft, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

GRIGORE MUTU, aged 44, of East Park Parade, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU NECHITA, aged 34, of Oakley Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

DEBORAH O'REILLY, aged 62, of Norris Mews, Long Buckby, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALI MUKHTAR OSMAN, aged 29, of Hood Street, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

JOSHUA JAMES PEACHMENT, aged 27, of Hill Row, speeding; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £90, three points.

ALEXANDER JAMES PERCIVAL, aged 48, of Brington Road, Long Buckby, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points..

ERLANDAS PIVORIS, aged 31, of Park Square, Northampton, no insurance; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JAGJIT SINGH SHAIRI, aged 25, of Peace Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £292, surcharge £116, costs £90, six points.

SEMION STRATAN, aged 34, of Woodpecker Way, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, four points.

MICHAEL JOHN TYRRELL, aged 59, of Yelvertoft Road, Crick, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

SOPHIE LORNA WEBB, aged 25, of Pyke Way, Crick, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DANIEL PHILLIP WEBSTER, aged 35, of Ashby Road, Welton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MIA WEEDON, aged 29, of Abbey Road, Syresham, no insurance, no MoT; fined £202, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

DAVID GEORGE WHITLEY, aged 71, of Wild Cherry Close, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £288, surcharge £115, costs £90, six points.

EMANUEL ARIZI, aged 32, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JAMES BURTON, aged 45, of Park Avenue South, Northampton, speeding; fined £291, surcharge £116, costs £90, three points.

MARIUS CLEJAN, aged 46, of Victoria Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

ALAN FARNELL, aged 53, of Ellesmere Avenue, Brackley, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £691, surcharge £276, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.