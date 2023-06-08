Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester Bugbrooke, Cogenhoe, Brixworth, Long Buckby, Ashton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 25

GAVIN MORGAN, aged 46, of Newnham Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a police vehicle; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £26, Crown Prosecution Service costs £100.

KAYA MUGUGU, aged 21, of South Oval, Northampton, possession of cannabis, carried in public a large hunting knife; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Drink-drivers were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

JEROME RUDOLF AMOAH, aged 57, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

IAN BARBER, aged 42, of Meadow Rise, Tiffield, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £680, surcharge £272, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

OLIVER JOHN JEYES, aged 22, of Johns Road, Bugbrooke, drink-driving; fined £475, surcharge £190, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

MARK DAVID PARKES, aged 39, of Sotheby Rise, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JOSEPH MACHARIA, aged 38, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

SHIVAM SHIVAM, aged 24, of Leyswell Court, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £414, surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

KAZEM ADAS, aged 31, of Clee Rise, Northampton, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL AHERN, aged 66, of Ennerdale Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

TIMOTHY AMOS, aged 65, of Newton Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ADRIAN ANDRIEVSCHI, aged 29, of Salcey Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £90, three points.

PAMELA BAND, aged 67, of Castle Ashby Road, Yardley Hastings, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

CONSTANTIN BOGDAN, aged 25, of Hardwick Hall Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

ROMAN BURIAN, aged 29, of Hawksbeard Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

TYLAH LEE CHAPMAN, aged 20, of Lea Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DMITRI CHIURCCIU, aged 31, of Greenglades, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

JAMES CONNORS, aged 24, of Long Marsh Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARGARET CORCORAN, aged 40, of Whiston Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

LAURA CRESER, aged 43, of Crestwood Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

STEPHEN JOHN CUNNINGHAM, aged 59, of Bramley Close, Cogenhoe, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IAN JOHN CURTIS, aged 52, of Stoke Road, Ashton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DANIELLA DE-TERVILLE, aged 36, of Harefield, Northampton, speeding; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £90, three points.

IONUT DRAGAN, aged 32, of Loyd Road, Northampton, drove a car which was not fitted with a rear seat belt while carrying a child under the age of 12 years in the rear; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

NICOLAE-FLORIAN DRAGU, aged 41, of Baker Street, Northampton, dangerous load, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £90, three points.

MATTHEW EVANS, aged 45, of Station Road, Northampton, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

EDYTA GLADOSZ, aged 45, of Cowper Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IOAN GLODEANU, aged 30, of Shire Place, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SHAHZADA HASSANKHAIL, aged 47, of Prentice Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GERALDINE HUNTER, aged 61, of Glebeland Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

HARIKIRAN INDLAMURI, aged 26, of Johnson Court, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

STEFAN IONUT, aged 42, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

GERALDINE KEVITT, aged 55, of Kingswell Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ERIC KIMBOWA, aged 38, of Byfield Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £136, costs £90, six points.

LUIZA ANNA KNOBLAUCH, aged 32, of Talavera Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

NATALJA KRAVCOVA, aged 33, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £426, surcharge £170, costs £90, six points.

VICTORIJA MARTINKUTE, aged 31, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, five points.

ABDOULIE BABOUCAR NJIE, aged 52, of Skinner Avenue, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

PAUL ITEM OKO, aged 51, of The Fairoaks, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

PAULA MARIE PAYEA, aged 42, of Grasscroft, Long Buckby, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £144, surcharge £57, costs £90, six points.

LEE EDWARD PRICKETT, aged 53, of Perceval Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

INDERJIT SINGH RAI, aged 48, of Piccadilly Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, failed to comply with a red light signal at a puffin crossing; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £90, six points.

ASHLEY ERIC ROLLINSON, aged 32, of Tyes Court, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

MARIAN RUSU, aged 34, of Watermill Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £76, costs £90, three points.

WOJCIECH SIWULEC, aged 41, of Croft Meadow Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £90, three points.

MICHAL ZDZISLAW STALINSKI, aged 47, of Howards Way, Northampton, speeding, drove with misted up windscreen; fined £305, surcharge £122, costs £90, three points.

RAIMONDS STEINBERGS, aged 33, of Sunderland Street, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

VICTORIA LOUISE THEED, aged 28, of Paddock Close, Silverstone, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTOPHER PETER THOMPSON, aged 38, of Adams Road, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ELENA STEFANIA TUDOR, aged 31, of Woodgate Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

COLIN PERCIVAL NOEL WARD, aged 53, of Hazeldene Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS JAMES CHARLES WARNER, aged 31, of Crow Lane, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

CONNOR ROBERT ERIC WILLS, aged 19, of Eastfield Road, Brixworth, drive otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

MARCIN WROSZKOWSKI, aged 37, of Coverack Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90, three points.

JAMES WILLIAM GRANT YORK, aged 50, of Larch Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

LAYTON BILLSON, aged 23, of London Road, Newnham, no insurance; fined £577, surcharge £230, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

WILLIAM GEORGE GUNTRIP, aged 30, of Hampton Court Close, Towcester, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £560, surcharge £224, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NOEL LONGMORE, aged 52, of River View, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

CANDICE RACIN REED, aged 35, of Southampton Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROBERT STEPHEN TOOTELL, aged 35, of Brunswick Place, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

ALEXANDER THOMAS WIMBUSH, aged 40, of Roe Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.