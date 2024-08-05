Cases heard by local magistrates include assaults on police, criminal damage, shoplifting, possession of cocaine and drink driving…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 16

DANIEL PHEAR, aged 40, of Lark Rise, Northampton, criminal damage to police property; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

JAYDEN BISHOP, aged 20, of Thenford Street, Northampton, drink driving; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £85, 10 points.

JOSEPH BARTON, aged 35, of Kingfisher Meadow, Northampton, common assault of a police officer; fined £396, surcharge £158, costs £85.

DARREN BASON, aged 53, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, stole a pack of salmon and biscuits to the value of £5.35 from Onestop; fined £40, compensation of £5.35, costs £85.

JERMAINE LEWIS, aged 43, of no fixed abode, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

CARL VALENTINE, aged 44, of Ransome Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, common assault of a police officer; surcharge £114, costs £720.

BENJAMIN JAMES SMITH, aged 34, of Booth Meadow, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £350.

AMIR KHAN AHMADZAI, aged 24, of Byfield Road, Northampton, no MoT, fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

CLAIRE LOUISE BATES, aged 38, of Berry Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £311, surcharge £124, costs £90, three points.

MARINA BOAGHI, aged 23, of Pomfret Arms Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTOPHER STUART BURCHMORE, aged 36, of Richmond Road, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

HALITA IOANA CIOCAN, aged 43, of Monks Hall Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £370, surcharge £148, costs £90, six points.

JAMES WILLIAM COX, aged 38, of Spratton Road, Brixworth, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

QAMMER DANIEL, aged 49, of Primrose Hill, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £139, surcharge £55, costs £90, six points.

LOUISE HOLLAMBY, aged 42, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IZOLDA JONELAITIENE, aged 37, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £90, six points.

CHANTEL KAWINA, aged 29, of Aynhoe Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SADATU AWAL MOHAMED, aged 30, of Banbury Lane, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

JOSEPH ONEMA, aged 44, of Charles Street, Northampton, defective stop lamp; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ELISEI ROSULSCHI, aged 40, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £90, six points.

TUDOR-STEFAN SMOLEANU, aged 27, of Byron Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MILAN SZUCS, aged 48, of Bishops Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £507, surcharge £202, costs £90, six points.

LORNA WRIGHT, aged 42, of Quinbury End, Blakesley, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MANTAS ZAMBA, aged 37, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

LAURAS JANULIS, aged 36, of Park Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

CRISTIAN TOMA, aged 36, of Kensington Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JULIAN DONALD PAYNE, aged 34, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a a suspended sentence order; 12 months in prison suspended for 24 months, costs £60.

STEPHANIE RUBERY, aged 42, of Hester Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £30, costs £60.

PATRICK CONNORS, aged 32, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, non-payment of fine; 45 days in prison.

Sean CHRISTOPHER SHORTLAND, aged 24, of Valley Road, Northampton, non-payment of fine; 45 days in prison.

■ These cases were heard on July 17

PAVAN RAJ DEVJEE, aged 19, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

VIGIL ZWIKOMBORERO BARE, aged 37, of Millbank, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

ADELINE CAVALLARO, aged 49, of Hartwell Road, Ashton, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VASILE ESANU, aged 32, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, no insurance; fined £700, surcharge £300, costs £90, six points.

REECE ANTONY JELLEY, aged 20, of Weedon Road, Nether Heyford, speeding; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £90, disqualified for 42 days.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.