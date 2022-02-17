IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Earls Barton, Brixworth and Weedon

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 8

CHRISTOPHER HENSON, aged 28, of Beech House Drive, Potterspury, possession of Ketamine; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ARTEM KOLOSOVS, aged 23, of Byfield Road, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £750, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

OLIVER BRETT, aged 30, of Willow Close, Spratton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

NATTAWUT ARTPARU, aged 31, of Froxhill Crescent, Brixworth, drink-driving; fined £392, surcharge £39, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

ALEXANDRA BARNAS, aged 19, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £22, costs £85.

DEAN ANDREW FOSTER, aged 40, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, theft from Superdrug, theft from Superdry; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

GREGORY JAMES MILLS, aged 28, of Leys Road, Pattishall, drove without due care and attention; fined £594, surcharge £59, costs £85, nine points.

KEVIN BARTLETT, aged 61, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

PETER ROBERT BROOKS, aged 40, of Holdenby Lane, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £1000, surcharge £100, costs £90, six points.

FANO DINO, aged 25, of Wellington Street, Northampton, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90.

ELLIOT FERNANDO, aged 21, of Robinson Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop at red light, fined £192, surcharge £34, costs £90, f/our points.

MACIEJ MIROSLAW FIRSZT, aged 28, of Hamsterley Park, Northampton, speeding; fined £439, surcharge £43, costs £90, six points.

STEPHEN GERRARD GREW, aged 57, of Spencer Haven, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SEAN IAN HOGAN, aged 36, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SARAH LACEY, aged 31, of Stoneway, Hartwell, speeding, drove while not having proper control of a vehicle; fined £388, surcharge £38, costs £90, three points.

VALERIU LEU, aged 52, of Foundry Place, Daventry, rode an e-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £414, surcharge £41, costs £90, six points.

JOANNE MAHER, aged 56, of Greenview Drive, Towcester, speeding; fined £922, surcharge £92, costs £90, six points.

ANTON-AMANSIO MARIN, aged 46, of Parva Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JOHN MARTIN, aged 46, of Lakeside Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

RADULESCU MIHAI GEORGE, aged 39, of Medellin Hill, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

PETRU NICHITA, aged 56, of Garrick Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SEAN O'SULLIVAN, aged 27, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £410, surcharge £41, costs £90, six points.

LOUISE HANNAH PENN, aged 23, of Main Street, Denton, speeding; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

HAMZA YOUNIS RAJA, aged 20, of Grove Road, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

JAMES ALEXANDER SCOTT, aged 44, of Main Street, Great Brington, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

IOANA STAN, aged 50, of Mapperley Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £41, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ADALBERT TULI, aged 35, of Oxford Street, Daventry, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KAYLEIGH ZEKA, aged 36, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight points.

NIGEL JOHN SEYMOUR, aged 59., of Sidney Road, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

ARUN ARAVINDAKSHAN, aged 37, of Vicarage Farm Drive, Northampton, speediing; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

STANISLAV BABICI, aged 25, of Bitten Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

TANYA KAREN CADD, aged 31, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £52, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

SERGIU PODGORET, aged 30, Braemar Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

CHARLY CHRISTOPHER PORTER, aged 23, of Tennyson Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

ISAAC TAWIAH QUAINOO, aged 23, of Althorp Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHARMAINE SHANNON-LOUISE SEED, aged 26, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on February 9

JOHN STRAFFORD, aged 49, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £250, six points.

PAUL ANTHONY STRONG, aged 65, of High Street, Weedon, breached court order; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER STUART COURTMAN, aged 32, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a police officer, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, compensation of £10, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ARTURKA LASTAUSKAS, aged 32, of Osmund Drive, Northampton, breach of court order; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

BEN ALFIE WALKER, aged 29, of Tavistock Close, Northampton, inflicted grievous bodily harm; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £625.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.