Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Brackley, Wootton, Long Buckby, Spratton, Weedon, Boughton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 22

FERELL FRANCOIS, aged 27, of Church Street, Long Buckby, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £175, surcharge £70, costs £85.

STEPHEN JAMES NORRIE, aged 43, of Church Lane, Nether Heyford, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

■ These cases were heard on June 26

GAVIN BLAND, aged 46, of Chiltern Way, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85,.disqualified for 12 months.

KIERAN WRIGHT, aged 24, of c/o Swale Drive, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to comply with a community order; conditionally discharged for 12 months, 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £26, costs £85.

PHILLIP WRIGHT, aged 45, of Cranford Road, Northampton, criminal damage, community order, compensation £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.;

FARAI JONGA, aged 48, of Great Ground Walk, Northampton, drink-driving; 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

NICOLA McGILL, aged 31, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, three counts of harassment and breach of restraining order; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

STEPHEN HOLT, aged 65, of Holdenby Road, Spratton, drove without due care and attention; fined £69, surcharge £28, costs £620, three points.

SAMEER MIRZA, aged 72, of Riverside Drive, Weedon, failed to report an accident; fined £425, surcharge £170, costs £110, six points.

BRADLEY MUCHIKANGE, aged 22, of Towcester Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, nine points.

MUKWANGALA MUKWATI, aged 34, of Romulus Close, Wootton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £345, surcharge £138.

JACK ROBINSON, aged 29, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £500, surcharge £20, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

THOMAS HOLLAND, aged 44, of Church Street, Boughton, drove without due care and attention; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £110, three points.

NICU PIRVU, aged 55, of Althorp Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence on September 9, 2022 and twice on November 10, 2022; fined £1,980, surcharge £792, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

MALCOLM NIGEL SARGENT, aged 55, of Naseby Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

■ These cases were heard on June 27

ROSS GRAY, aged 42, of Brookland Road, Northampton, two counts of criminal damage, drug-driving; community order with alcohol abstinence for 120 days, 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 24 months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

VALENTIN RUDD, aged 20, of Ellesmere Avenue, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £133, disqualified for 12 months, surcharge £53, costs £85..

JOSEPH MWANGI, aged 22, of King Edward Road, Northampton, drug-driving; fine £123, surcharge £49, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

GHENADE CHIRUTA, aged 53, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to stop after an accident; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months..

OLIVER KING, aged 21, of Hamilton Drive, Towcester, drink-driving, possession of crack cocaine, fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SIMION GRIGORITA, aged 23, of Floribunda Drive, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £623, surcharge £249, costs £110, nine points.

AMALIA RAWSTHORNE-GANE, aged 23, of Glebe Road, Boughton, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £85.

KEENAN NIALL BERRILL, aged 31, of Fraser Close, Daventry, used or threatened unlawful violence; eight weeks in prison.

DANIEL PATRICK SMITH, aged 26, of Church Street, Helmdon, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £85.

NAHEED AKHTER IBRAHIM, aged 48, of Pitstone Road, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £545, surcharge £218, costs £300, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on June 28

NEIL HARWOOD, aged 56, of c/o Charter House, Brackley, threatened violence to secure entry to premises; 40 hours unpaid work, compensation £150, surcharge £114., costs £85.

JORDAN UNDERWOOD, aged 31, of Quantock Crescent, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £111, surcharge £40, costs £85.

SARAH MARGARET ATHERTON, aged 40, of Weedon Road, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.