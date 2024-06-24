Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Boughton
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 10
JUSTIN WILLIAMS, aged 47, of Stanwell Lea, Middleton Cheney, assault by beating; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £26, prosecution costs £85.
PETER MOWL, aged 73, of Elder Drive, Daventry, breached a sexual harm prevention order; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85,
KLEVJON SEMA, aged 22, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, six points.
LEIGH AITCHISON, aged 33, of Barley Lane, Northampton, drove while disqualified, fined £666, no insurance; surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.
MARK CONDELL, aged 54, of Fawsley Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; possession of cocaine and cannabis; fined £227. surcharge £91, costs £85.
JASON AMOS, aged 27, of Newton Road, Northampton, four counts of breaching a court order, obstructed/resisted police; fined £240, surcharge £16.
RYAN BANN, aged 25, of Sheppards Crescent, Towcester, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £325, surcharge £26.
■ These cases were heard on June 11
BENJAMIN JAMES, aged 34, of Towcester Road, Northampton, assault with intent to resist arrest, common assault, assault by beating, assault by beating of a police officer; 36 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.
JEFFREY SANDADZAI, aged 30, of Woodside Way, Northampton, between January 3 and May 12, 2024, on 10 occasions stole goods from Co-op stores, between March 10 and May 16, 2024, on 15 occasions stole goods from Tesco stores, on March 17, 2024, stole a door handle set and other items to a value of approximately £12 from B&M, failed to surrender to custody; 157 days in prison suspended for 12 months.
PARHAD AHMED, aged 25, of Norfolk Street, Northampton, possession of nitrous oxide; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.
ROSIN LORD, aged 33, of Aldwell Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £484, surcharge £194, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.
ROBERT READ, aged 37, of Rawley Crescent, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.
LUKE DODD, aged 29, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £325, surcharge £130, costs £85.
CLARK SMITHSON, aged 22, of Leyside Court, Northampton, obstructed/resisted police; fined £80, costs £85.
DUSTIN MASON, aged 52, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.
SABIN BURTEA, aged 35, of Near Side, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
MIHAI IONUT IANCU, aged 32, of Stanley Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
TRACEY LOUISE MAKINGS, aged 49, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
AMADUR ROUF MANNA, aged 31, of Knighton Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
CLAUDIU VIOREL MURESAN, aged 33, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
KAINE-DEVANTE SAVORY-PAYNE, aged 27, of Bradlaugh Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
JOANNE TARA WOOD, aged 53, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
■ These cases were heard on June 12
THOMAS HOLLAND, aged 45, of Church Street, Boughton, drove without reasonable consideration to other road users, failed to stop when required by police; fined £320, surcharge £129, costs £110, three points.
MATTHEW GRIFFITHS, aged 37, of Oundle Drive, Northampton, burglary, possession of morphine; community order, compensation of £60.
NATHAN POW, aged 31, of Tweed Close, Daventry, assault by beating; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £85.
PHILIP BRAYBROOK, aged 42, of Hinton Road, Northampton, two counts of fraud by false representation; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.
SARBAZ ABDULLAH, aged 39, of Princess Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £864, surcharge £346, costs £310, disqualified for 15 months.
RAMEEZ SYED, aged 35, of Latchet Lane, Northampton, fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £110, six points
ALEXANDROSZ LIMBERIDISZ, aged 43, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £430, surcharge £172, costs £110, five points.
RAED MIAH BARIK, aged 19, of Whistlets Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85, four points.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.