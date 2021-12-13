Who's been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Roade, Kislingbury and Bugbrooke

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 1

ANTHONY WILSON, Gordon Street, Northampton, breach of court order; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MIHAI IORDAN, aged 30, of Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £507, surcharge £51, costs £85, seven points.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court

COLIN JAMES MOSDELL, aged 35, of Billing Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £36, costs £60.

JONATHAN GORDON HART, aged 48, of Nene Way, Kislingbury, threatening behaviour; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

JONATHAN SHUTTLEWORTH, aged 43, of Langham Place, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a police constable, assaulted a person by beating; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation £750, surcharge £94.99, costs £85.

CONSTANTIN ECHIN, aged 34, of Welton Lane, Daventry, drink-driving; six weeks in prison suspended for 15 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £500, disqualified for 25 months.

GEORGE ROBERT CHARLES JARVIS, aged 25, of Fulford Drive, Northampton, theft from Tesco, Coppice Drive, assaulted a police constable; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £50.

■ This case was heard on December 2

TYLER CONNELL TESTRO, aged 30, of Milton Road, Daventry, theft of equipment from HSS Hire; 70 hours unpaid work, compensation £3,072, surcharge £95, costs £400.

■ These cases were heard on December 3

GEORGE JAMES EVANS, aged 26, of Gayton Road, Eastcote, drink-driving; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

DANIEL MARTIN PICKERING, aged 32, of Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

ALAMIN MOHAMMED, aged 25, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, obstructed a police officer, committed a further offence while on a suspended sentence ; 26 weeks in prison; costs £500, disqualified for 18 months.

BLAKE AUSTIN TIMMS, aged 18, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, assault; compensation £75.

ELIZABETH BERNHAGEN, aged 28, of Gedling Close, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

MARTIN CAWLEY, aged 19, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a police constable; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation £200.

JULIAN ALEXANDER HELLOWELL, aged 57, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drink-driving, driving while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DARREN SMITH, aged 37, of Hood Road, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

MARTYNA PAWLOWSKA, aged 29, of Bretts Lane, Roade, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL KEITH RUSSELL, aged 41, of Mackintosh Drive, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £666, surcharge £66, costs £85, six penalty points.

OLIVER SHANNON-HARRIS, aged 26, of Northampton Road, Blisworth, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for 6 months due to repeat offending.

STACEY LOUISE TAPPING, aged 35, of Kislingbury Road, Bugbrooke, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £132, costs £90, six points.

STACEY LOUISE TAPPING, aged 35, of Kislingbury Road, Bugbrooke, no insurance; fined £660, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VICTORIA MITCHELL, aged 27, of Glebe Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £46, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 58 days due to repeat offending.

GAVIN WHITEHEAD, aged 29, of Pianoforte Road, Roade, speeding; fined £666, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

■ This case was heard on December 4

THOMAS O’BRIEN, aged 38, of Hodder Street, Northampton, breached court order; fined £100, costs £100.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.