Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Roade, Bugbrooke, Boughton, Flore, Silverstone, Weedon, Hartwell

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 19

DORU DANIEL UNGUREANU. Aged 30, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge to fund victim services £66, Crown Prosecution Service costs £310, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FATJON LLANAJ, aged 34, of Ethel Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

ROBERT TIMMS, aged 42, of Grove Road, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

ANDREW GRAHAM MARSHALL, aged 59, of Glebe Road, Boughton, carried a weapon in public; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

AKEEM MHLONGO, aged 20, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26.

STEWART KUDZI MULUSWELA, aged 44, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drink-driving, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

KEENAN KEVAN KILBORN BARRETT, aged 23, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £150, surcharge £26, costs £85.

PAUL MICHAEL TENNANT, aged 31, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, owner of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85.

ION TOACA, aged 32, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £807, surcharge £323, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

TIMOTHY McCULLOCH, aged 45, of Einstein Crescent, Northampton, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress,used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

MARTYNA PAWLOWSKA, aged 30, of Bretts Lane, Roade, drink-driving; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

IGOR SURUCEANU, aged 32, of St James Park Road, Northampton, assault by beating, assaulted a police officer by beating; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

BORISS ANDREY SKOPINS, aged 38, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

KATIE COULSON, aged 33, of Salcey Avenue, Hartwell, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

IFEANYICHUKWU DIM, aged 33, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

STEPHEN MARK HANCOCK, aged 37, of Monkswood, Silverstone, speeding on June 7, 2022; fined £121, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

MARK-SEAN HOCKINGS, aged 40, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £389, surcharge £155, costs £90, six points.

PERCY HOLLAND, aged 44, of St George’s Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTOPHER KENNETH RONALD HUMPHRIES, aged 41, of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CRISTACHE ILIE, aged 32, of Bordeaux Close, Northampton, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JACOB BRADLEY BRICKWOOD, aged 32, of Foskitt Court, Northampton, no insurance, carried a dangerous load; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADRIAN BOGDAN NITU, aged 32, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone, not wearing a seat belt; fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

■ These cases were heard on December 20

MIHAI-HARALD COSTEA, aged 21, of Ford Drive, Brackley, no MoT; fined £108, surcharge £43, costs £90.

HANNAH DORAN, aged 33, of Croft Way, Weedon, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

HELEN DOYLE, aged 35, of Cliftonville Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

EDWARD HARDINGHAM, aged 25, of Oak Close, Hartwell, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROSIE HOWES, aged 27, of Bants Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £63, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SAMUEL IOAN, aged 25, of Derby Road, Northampton, carried a child not wearing a seat belt nor in a child seat; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90,

SANDRA JANUSEVICIENE, aged 36, of Byfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £53, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LUCY JENKINS, aged 43, of Packwood Crescent, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JOSHUA KIMPTON, aged 21, of Derwent Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LORRAINE KNIGHT, aged 55, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £84, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

PATRICK LAVELLE, aged 38, of Market Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JASMINE OLIVIA LEIGH, aged 26, of The Pastures, Northampton, speeding; fined £152, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

JAMES ALAN LOXTON, aged 41, of Kettering Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RADIAN MIHAI, aged 24, of Freehold Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand- held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

ION-CRINU MUNTEANU, aged 34, of Overstone Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

AHMED NAWAZ, aged 26, of St James Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £90, six points.

IOAN PANDELE, aged 30, of Hervey Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NOBLE PAUL, aged 33, of Derby Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

IONUT GABRIEL PETRE, aged 34, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SPENCER JOHN PHILLIPS, aged 46, of Balliol Road, Daventry, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

DAVID LEE ROBERTS, aged 57, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VANSLOW STRANGE, aged 34, of Allen Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £455, surcharge £45, costs £90, six points.

MICAH ANDREW THARBY, aged 54, of Bliss Close, Nether Heyford, speeding; fined £141, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MIHAI TRANDAFIR, aged 44, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

BENJAMIN WILLIAM WHITING, aged 37, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ADRIAN DAWID WIERZBICKI, aged 31, of Walmer Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £90, six points.

MIRCEA MERIACRE, aged 24, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £806, surcharge £322, costs £90, six points.

JORG CHRISTIANS, aged 45, of Maple Close, Bugbrooke, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BILLY CONNORS, aged 20, of Eastern Avenue South, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MIHAI DANIEL DEDIU, aged 42, of Lyttleton Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

ARNOLD DELIA, aged 24, of Daventry Link Road, Flore, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL DORAN, aged 29, of Blenheim Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROMAN GHILUTA, aged 41, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NORBERT KIERBEDZ, aged 31, of Talbot Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GAIL ELIZABETH MARILYN TAYLOR, aged 51, of Donellan Green, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

RODNEY PAUL WEBSTER, aged 57, of Foskitt Court South, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ASHLEY FARQUHARSON, aged 35, of Gloucester Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, six points.

KIMBERLEY JENNIFER HARVEY, aged 21, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

ROBERT LESLIE JUNIOR VOYCE, aged 45, of Campbell Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £94, costs £60.

JASON ROBERT BRITTAIN, aged 41, of Purser Road, Northampton, on various dates stole gin, ready meals and other food items value £358 from BP Service Station, Harborough Road; attempted to steal food items worth £60 from BP Service Station; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, pay compensation of £141.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.