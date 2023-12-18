Assaults on police and NHS staff, burglary, fraud, animal cruelty cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 2

LLOYD GREEN, aged 37, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, two counts of interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to steal, attempted theft from a motor vehicle; eight weeks in prison.

■ These cases were heard on December 4

Local magistrates in Northamptonshire deal with hundreds of cases each week

JOANNE DOWNES, aged 60, of Eydon Road, Culworth, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after a road accident, failed to report a road accident; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £110, six points.

LUAN QESARAKU, aged 39, of Hazeldene Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £110, five points.

KARL EVERSON, aged 29, of Pilton Close, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, £100 compensation,

ANDREI FORMALJOV, aged 44, of Florence Road, Northampton, fraud by false representation; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85.

EIREANN SWEENEY, aged 25, of Kettering Road, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage; fined £750, compensation £80, surcharge £300, costs £85.

VASILE ANCHIDIN, aged 49, of Brownlow Court, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

ANTHONY HATHAWAY, aged 43, of Royal Terrace, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

TOMAS CIZAS, aged 33, of no fixed abode, aggravated assault of an NHS staff member at Northampton General Hospital, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £100, compensation £50, costs £85.

COLM HYLAND, aged 44, of Campbell Street, Northampton, burglary; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation £200, costs £85.

GLEN MILLER, aged 42, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis; fined £50, costs £85.

HIKMAT KHAN SAFIZADA, aged 28, of Grafton Street, defective tyre; fined £42, surcharge £17, costs £110, three points.

TABITHA SARAH FERNANDEZ, aged 46, of Harefield Road, Northampton, failed to ensure that the needs of an animal, namely a border collie, were met to the extent required by good practice; community order, court order disqualifying defendant from owning all animals for three years, surcharge £114, costs £350.

LD ROOFING SERVICES Ltd, Mackintosh Drive, Earls Barton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £110.

■ These cases were heard on December 5

JACOB MUNNELLY, aged 22, of Higgs Close, Overstone, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SCOTT BEHAN, aged 34, of Byron street, Northampton, drink driving; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

WESLEY MUNYARADZI, aged 29, of Dover Court, Northampton, drink driving; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

MATTHEW JANE, aged 46, of Manor Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a curved sword — in a public place; surcharge £48, costs £85,

PETER CURRAN, aged 71, of Bakers Lane, Stoke Bruerne, drink driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ROBERT STANKOWSKI, aged 58, of no fixed abode, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

VALENTIN CONSTANTIN AMARIEI, aged 24, of Ash Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

CHARLOTTE MARIE BOLTON, aged 35, of Jasper Walk, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

SHAUN SAMUEL BROWN, aged 46, of St Leonards Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £1,760, surcharge £440, costs £90, eight points.

MAXIM CEBAN, aged 18, of Euston Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £91, surcharge £36, costs £90, eight points.

SHANEEN DAWN CLARK, aged 46, of The Oaks, Grange Park, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

YVETTE MARGARET CLEMENTS, aged 41, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, speeding; fined £392, surcharge £156, costs £90, six points.

DEBBIE ANN CORRIGAN, aged 48, of New Road, Maidford, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JAMES LESLIE DAWSON, aged 69, of The Causeway, Northampton, speeding; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £90, five points.

EMILY ELLISON, aged 27, of Timken Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

LEVENTE-ERVIN FAZEKAS, aged 43, of Ansell Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Nathan JAMES FENTON, aged 38, of Weggs Farm Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

DECLAN MICHAEL PETER FOX, aged 23, of Underbank Lane, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £100, surcharge £40, six points.

KIERAN MARK FREETH, aged 26, of Ladycroft, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, eight points.

ALEXANDRU GABUR, aged 30, of Maidencastle, Northampton, speeding; fined £354, surcharge £141, costs £90, four points.

ANGEL-MARIAN GANGU, aged 29, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £83, surcharge £33, costs £90.

ADAM WILLIAM GAUTIER, aged 38, of Gloucester Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

CAMERON HENRY GURNER, aged 26, of Morby Road, Earls Barton, no insurance; fined £850, surcharge £340, costs £90, six points.

FRANCIS MALCOLM MALCOLM HARRIS, aged 47, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

FORKANYAR SABIR SHAH IBRAHIM, aged 24, of Scarletwell Street, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration for other persons using a road; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

MUHAMMAD IFRAHIM, aged 36, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

NIHAL MUHAD ISMAIL, aged 21, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, eight points.

IONATAN JACOB, aged 22, of Spanslade Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ROBERT THOMAS KOMIANOS, aged 29, of Dundee Street, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

MARIO LUCA, aged 27, of Abington Grove, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, five points.

NICOLAE MARGEAN, aged 38, of Dore Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

ERIC MARKSTEIN, aged 41, of Yewtree Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £265, surcharge £106, costs £90, six points.

LAUREN MCDONALD, aged 27, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

ALAN McGIBBON, aged 65, of Orchard Way, Cogenhoe, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW McKNIGHT, aged 56, of Tresham Green, Northampton, rode in the front seat of a motor vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

SARAH MORGAN, aged 33, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

RAZVAN ION MUCENIC, aged 22, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

SUSAN NJOROGE, aged 22, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £354, surcharge £141, costs £90, six points.

DURUGHEAN OCTAVIAN, aged 22, of South Paddock Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

PETER PANAYIS, aged 63, of Church End, Roade, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

VITALIE PLETUS, aged 29, of Coughton Close, Daventry, no insurance, drove without due care and attention; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £90, eight points.

MICHAEL PETER ROACH, aged 50, of Back Lane, Great Brington, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, three points.

SHEILA SCOTT, aged 73, of Fylingdale, Northampton, speeding; fined £62, surcharge £24, costs £90, three points.

JAMES RICHARD PUNCHARD SILVESTRE, aged 23, of Clickers Mews, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, six points.

MARIO BOGDAN STEFAN, aged 37, of Alcombe Terrace, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

RIAZ TAMOOR, aged 31, of Dryland Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CAMERON ANDREW WATSON, aged 25, of Worcester Close, Northampton, failed to comply with solid white line road markings; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

CONNOR WILLIAMS, aged 20, of St Margaret’s Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

KEITH DAVID WILLIAMS, aged 65, of High Street, Flore, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

ANDRI XHAXHI KRSTULOVIC, aged 44, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, carried a child with no seat belt; fined £192, surcharge £76, costs £90, four points.

ACHEAMPONG GEORGE KWESI YEBOAH, aged 40, of Tyes Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £483, surcharge £193, costs £90, six points.

JAHANGIR ALAM, aged 29, of Baker Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL JONATHAN BOLGIANI, aged 51, of Abington Grove, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CURTIS NICHOLAS BRYANT, aged 33, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MATTHEW ELIJAH ELLINGTON-GAYLE, aged 37, of North Oval, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a motorbike rider alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DARREN JERMEL MORRISON, aged 51, of Ringway, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NELU ALEXANDRU TOMA, aged 23, of Ringway, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

ROBERT-IONUT VARGA, aged 23, of Northcote Street, Northampton, no insurance, carried a child under the age of three not wearing a regulated seat belt; fined £660, surcharge £572, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DEQUARME LENNOX, aged 21, of Cartmel Road, Daventry, handling stolen goods; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £620.

MOHAMMED KAMRUL NEAZ ALI, aged 31, of Gray Street, Northampton, drove a motor vehicle when its condition involved a danger of injury; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

NICU IANCU, aged 58, of Clee Rise, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £470, surcharge £47, costs £620, six points.

EDGARAS BUTKUS, aged 35, of Serelley Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £200, costs £60.

KELLY DIANE CARD, aged 36, of Woodside Way, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.