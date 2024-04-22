Assaults, threatening behaviour, possession of drugs, driving while using a mobile phone cases heard by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 8

GINTARAS JUODIS, aged 45, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order; six weeks in prison, prosecution costs £60.

JAY MICHAEL PARKES, aged 42, of St Katherine Court, Northampton, breached a court order; one month in prison.

SIFISO EMMANUEL DEWA, aged 25, of Sam Harrison Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £276, surcharge to fund victim services £110, costs £90, six points.

MEGAN HAMMERSLEY, aged 23, of The Weavers, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, six points.

STEPHEN MARK HANCOCK, aged 39, of Monkswood, Silverstone, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, three points.

EILEEN JOYCE HARVEY, aged 71, of Brookland Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ELENA LUCA, aged 19, of Langsett Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £513, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

RAYMOND COLIN McAULEY, aged 40, of High Street, Upton, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FRANK KAMANGE, aged 25, of Bradlaugh Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

RAZVAN STAMATEAN MUNTEAN, aged 25, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MEGAN Bouttell, aged 23, of Newnham Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

MARIO BARBOSA, aged 57, of no fixed abode, two counts of entering closed premises in contravention of a closure order; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £170.

TODD DICKSON, aged 24, of The Stour, Daventry, caused racially / religiously aggravated fear / provocation of violence by words / writing; fined £100, costs £85.

MARCEL PENUELA, aged 28, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; conditionally discharged for 18 months, compensation of £200,.surcharge £26, costs £85.

DASOS NICOLAOU, aged 46, of Strobel Drive, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £76, compensation of £366, surcharge £30, costs £85.

CHERIE MARSHALL, aged 40, of no fixed abode, possession of cocaine and cannabis; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on April 9

JAMIE DALTON, aged 46, of West Leys Court, Moulton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them; conditionally charged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

IAN BROUGH, aged 65, of Lyttleton Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £433, surcharge £173, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

THOMAS SMITH, aged 38, of Bethel Lane, Everdon, drink driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SCOTT PENFOLD, aged 48, of Campbell Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

ADAM VICKERY, aged 39, of Castle Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

DARREN BASON, aged 53, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £223, costs £60.

SHANNON WALKER, aged 29, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £40, costs £60.

TINASHE MUDYAHOTO, aged 40, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on April 10

IGOR DORIN, aged 36, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; six weeks in prison, costs £60.

JAMES COOPER, aged 44, of George Lane, Long Buckby Wharf, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ST JOHN DANIELS, aged 52, of Maidencastle, Northampton, failed to comply with requirements of being on sex offenders' register; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

