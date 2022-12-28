Who's been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton, Bugbrooke, Harpole and Long Buckby

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 12

SARAH JANE NOLAN, aged 42, of The Stour, Daventry, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment motivated by hostility towards persons of a particular sexual orientation; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge to fund victim services £22, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

Advertisement

DANIEL JARZAB, aged 42, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove without due care and attention, possession of cannabis; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

DUMITRU DUMITRESCU, aged 50, of Talbot Road, Northampton, three counts of knowing or believing that a wrongful credit had been made to an account dishonestly failed to take steps to secure that the credit was cancelled; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £3,000.87, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JARED SPENCER UNDERWOOD, aged 54, of Grafton Street, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

Advertisement

VASILE-LEONARD LITA, aged 31, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JEROME LEONARD LOTHIAN, aged 31, of Auckland Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement

MICHAEL RADBOURNE ADAMS; aged 86, of Church Lane, Bugbrooke, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £110, six points.

RENETA IVANOVA ARNAUDOVA, aged 27, of High Street, Guilsborough, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £307, surcharge £30, costs £110, five points.

Advertisement

VOI TECHNOLOGY LTD, of Wardour Street, London, failed to give information identifying an e-scooter rider alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £110.

MCNEIL CHUKWUDI ANIEZE, aged 43, of Sandy Hill Lane, Moulton, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

PAWEL KRZEPICKI, aged 46, of Hembury Place, Northampton, speeding; fined £576, surcharge £57, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on December 13

Advertisement

ION CRUDU, aged 35, of Northfield Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, carried a child under three not wearing a seat belt; fined £770, surcharge £310, costs £85, six points.

LEWIS STUART PALMER, aged 28, of Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, failed to stop following an accident; fined £105, surcharge £34, costs £85, five points.

Advertisement

JONATHON NICHOLAS THOMAS McNAUGHTON, aged 57, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £160, six points.

ALIELDIN OTHMAN ALI OTHMAN, aged 21, of St James’ Street, Daventry, attempted to use the Tyne & Wear Metro without payment of the fare; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £50.

Advertisement

BRYCE CEGIELSKI, aged 20, of RAF Croughton, no insurance, defective tyres; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

OMAR MOHAMMED, aged 40, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

JAY MICHAEL PARKES, aged 44, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, five points.

DARIUSZ POBIEDZINSKI, aged 44, of Dun Roamin Park, Brackley, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

NICOLAE PROTEASA, aged 38, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, no insurance, carried two children aged five and seen not in car seats; fined £350, surcharge £466, costs £90, six points.

LEONARDO RADUCANU, aged 26, of Stanley Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

PATRYCJA ROZEWSKA, aged 37, of Mallard Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, five points.

BENJAMIN DANIEL SAUNDERS, aged 36, of Larkhall Way, Harpole, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement

KUDAKWASHE CLARENCE SHONHIWA, aged 33, of Thornton Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £63, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DOMINIKA KINGA SKUPIEN, aged 27, of Dunster Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £332, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

DANIEL OLIVER STEWART, aged 32, of London Road, Norton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

TRACEY MARIE TURNER, aged 45, of Rockhill Road, Long Buckby, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement

DANIEL LESLEY ASHBY, aged 39, of West Street, Ecton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

KATE EBINUM, aged 40, of Billing Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

JAMES FINCH, aged 69, of Lakeside Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JOHN HENRY HALEY, aged 42, of The Briars, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement

PETRU MALARCIUC, aged 23, of Baukewell Court, Northampton, no insurance on April 13, 2022; fined £660, costs £90, six points.

PETRU MALARCIUC, aged 23, of Snowbell Square, Northampton, on May 5, 2022, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £132, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement

COSMIN ALEXANDER SARBU, aged 18, of The Approach, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KEVIN ANDREW SPRING, aged 40, of London Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement

DANUT STOICA, aged 39, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight points.

ALEX KORY STOKES, aged 29, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement

MIHAI TRANDAFIR, aged 44, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for one year due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.