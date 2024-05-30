Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Criminal damage, assaults on police, stealing steak from Sainsbury’s, speeding cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 20

JAKE TEAR, aged 22, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, drink driving; community order, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for three years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CONSTANTIN-CATALIN HUCI, aged 25, of 28 Bruce Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JOSEPH GIDDINS, aged 33, of Danefield Road, Northampton, stole 11 packs of steak to the value of £75.10 from Sainsbury’s; fined £120, compensation of £80, surcharge £48, costs £85.

ZAKOS MICHAEL, aged 29, of no fixed abode; criminal damage to police property; community order, surcharge £114.

SHAUN BERRY, aged 46, of no fixed abode, assault by beating of a police officer; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £25.

TUMBIKAN CHUNGA, aged 37, of Pyramid Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

KANE BRANDON LEE KIRKBY, aged 26, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 37, of The Alms House, Hinton in the Hedges, two counts of common assault, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, two counts of stealing wine from Savers, fail to surrender to custody; 24 weeks in prison suspended for two years, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £119.96, costs £85.

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 37, of The Alms House, Hinton in the Hedges, common assault, conditionally discharged for 18 months.

■ These cases were heard on May 21

ADRIAN ROGERS, aged 28, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, theft of a motor vehicle, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £400.

GLENN RIBCHESTER, aged 48, c/o Dallington Road, Northamptonshire, act of outraging public decency; community order, compensation of £50, costs £85.

ELLIE OSBORNE, aged 23, of Tilbury Road, East Haddon, drink driving; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JELENA TAMALINA, aged 36, of Prentice Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JOHN XAVIER, aged 43, of Malcolm Road, Northampton, drink driving; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

DAVID PITTAM, aged 64, of Ashley Way, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £119, compensation of £300, surcharge £40, costs £85.

EAMONN FARREN, aged 36, of Cartmel Road, Daventry, possession of a knife blade / sharp-pointed article in a public place; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

SIMON TURAY, aged 46, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, harassment by breach of a restraining order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

BLAKE OWENS, aged 32, of no fixed abode, stole meat products over £100 from the Co-op; fined £50, compensation of £100, costs £85.

LYLE AGUIS, aged 35, of Swandale, Daventry, drink driving; two counts of drug driving; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

OLIVER FLINTHAM, aged 19, of Buttmead, Blisworth, drug driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

NATHAN IRONS, aged 33, of College Street, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50.

BENJAMIN THOMAS SMITH, aged 34, of no fixed abode; failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison.

DAMIAN ALEXANDRU, aged 41, of Greenside, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

FREDERICK BARNOR, aged 30, of Derbyshire Drive, Northampton, used a vehicle with no MoT; fined £156, surcharge £62, costs £90.

LAURA ELIZABETH BRADSHAW, aged 36, of Forest Road, Hartwell, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

CARL ARTHUR CLARKE, aged 39, of Carey Close, Moulton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

TAO DALE GREENFIELD, aged 39, of Ringway, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

PAUL JOHNSON, aged 49, of Austin Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

SEBASTIAN PAWEL KACPRZAK, aged 39, of Deacons Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL KALIKU, aged 51, of Farmhill Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL LAMB, aged 32, of Duston Road, Upper Harlestone, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

SAM LAVELLE, aged 34, of Heather Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

CORRINE SOPHIE A McMULLAN, aged 36, of Lyttleton Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

LEE BARRY MURTON, aged 46, of Eaglestone Drive, West Haddon, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

ALEXANDRU PANDELE, aged 34, of Northcote Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GHEORGHE RADUCANU, aged 43, of Honister Green, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, while not wearing a seat belt, while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £579, surcharge £231, costs £90, six points.

MARTIN NICHOLAS SHORT, aged 73, of Elmington Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £91, surcharge £36, costs £90, three points.

SATNAM SINGH, aged 32, of Randall Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ROBERT ANTHONY PAUL SMITH, aged 33, of Fitzroy Place, Northampton, no insurance, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £1,320, surcharge £528, costs £90, eight points.

DORINEL FILIMON, aged 28, of Pascoe Crescent, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADRIAN NICU IANCU, aged 39, of Clee Rise, Upton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no seat belt; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MIHAI IONUT IANCU, aged 32, of Stanley Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 41, of Edith Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on December 30, 2023; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 41, of Edith Street, Northampton, no insurance on January 11, 2024; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for nine months due to repeat offending.

REYNOLDS ANNAN, aged 31, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £150, costs £60.

KEIR JORDON GRAY, aged 35, of Brookland Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50, costs £30.

SEAN HUBBORT, aged 23, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50, costs £30.

VALDI ISANKOVS, aged 24, of Lewis Terrace, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

RUSSEL KAZIBONI, aged 27, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £61, costs £60.

LEANNE LOUISE WATTS, aged 31, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, failed to comply with a community order; fined £115, costs £60.

ARILLEUS WRIGHT, aged 18, of Gibbsacre Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 50 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on May 22

VICTORIA BAHVALOVA, aged 28, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40,

NICKY PAUL JOHN LLOYD, aged 48, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

PAUL WILCOX, aged 36, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, surcharge £154.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.