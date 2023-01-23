Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Hardingstone, Earls Barton, Silverstone and East Haddon

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 10

MARTIN McCARTHY, aged 30, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £187, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified from driving for three years.

GEORGE LAVERICK, aged 51, of Maidencastle, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £100, costs £60.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MUHAMMAD ABDUL AHAD, aged 37, of Northampton Lane South, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage; fined £300, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £520, surcharge £95, costs £620.

JOSHUA LLOYD BARRETT, aged 31, of Broom Court, Hunsbarrow Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

MATTHEW STEPHEN BONE, aged 33, of Ullswater Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDER SCOTT BROWN, aged 45, of North Meadow View, Northampton, speeding; fined £867, surcharge £346, costs £90, six points.

TERENCE REGINALD DALE, aged 36, of Wansford Walk, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

NICOLAE SORIN DANCE, aged 34, of Fairway, Northampton, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £90, three points.

THOMAS MICHAEL DELANEY, aged 19, of Fengate Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD PAUL THORIN DODDS, aged 26, of Apollo Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

SHARON DOWNES, aged 57, of Greenside, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LEON FOSTER, aged 36, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

VIKKI GEAREY, aged 36, of Frank Large Walk, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL PETER HANCOCK, aged 33, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, not wearing a seat belt; fined £60, surcharge £24, costs £90, six points.

JOSHUA EDWARD TREVELLYAN HAWKINS, aged 33, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £324, surcharge £129, costs £90, six points.

SAMANTHA JOLENE HEAD, aged 32, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

OGHENERUESE ALEXANDA IBI, aged 34, of Kelmscott Close, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £284, surcharge £113, costs £90, three points.

TODD INSTRALL, aged 51, of Beaumont Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LASZLO KOVACS, aged 49, of Maidencastle, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

PAWEL SLAWOMIR KUZMA, aged 43, of Roman Way, Daventry, no insurance; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £90, six points.

SAMUEL LAWSON, aged 30, of St Davids Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

NICOLA LOTT, aged 53, of Manor Road, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

NATHAN WILLIAM LOUDON, aged 35, of High Street, Great Billing, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

LUCY TERESA MARTIN, aged 29, of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SHAUN McELHERON, aged 39, of St Leonards Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MAHESH MOTUPALLI, aged 28, of Northcote Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ROSS PENNELL, aged 35, of Brookland Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LAURENTIU PETRENCIVC, aged 43, of Brocade Close, Northampton, failed to give information relating identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

EMILJANO PJOLLA, aged 29, of Oxford Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £866, surcharge £346, costs £90, six points.

JERZY PONIEWIERSKI, aged 63, of Barnet Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ANDRIAN POPESCU, aged 28, of Balfour Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ADRIAN COSMIN DANIEL RADU, aged 36, of Uppingham Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £550, surcharge £220, costs £90, six points.

NATALIE KATHLEEN SIMPSON, aged 42, of Howards Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

DEREK MICHAEL SPECK, aged 69, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ASHLEY CRAIG SYE, aged 26, of Swift Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL TATARU, aged 23, of East Park Parade, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MERVYN JOHN TAYLOR, aged 61, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £210, surcharge £84, costs £90, six points.

NICHOLAS MARTYN TAYLOR, aged 46, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARIUS-FLORIAN TIFNEA, aged 30, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone, not wearing a seat belt; fined £1,320, surcharge £528, costs £90, eight points.

SAVVAS TSIAPPOURDHI, aged 59, of Wimborne Place, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

STEFANEL TUDOSE, aged 44, of Berrywood Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

KLAUDIA USINKA, aged 31, of Probyn Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £116, surcharge £46, costs £90, four points.

DANIEL WILLIAM WALKER aged 33, of Jubilee Mews, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

KAREN ANN WRIGHT, aged 58, of Vicarage Lane, East Haddon, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JACK OLIVER READ-GROVES, aged 26, of Ashby Mews, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

RAZVAN-STEFAN ROIA, aged 27, of Spencer Parade, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LEANNE LOUISE WATTS, aged 29, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, on five occasions failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £3,300, surcharge £170, costs £450, disqualified for 18 months due to repeat offending.

EDDIE SACHA JOHN RIDGWELL, aged 44, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90,

DANJEL POPA, aged 30, of Kettering Road, Northampton, possession of a false Romanian Identification card; discharged conditionally for 12 months; failed to surrender to custody, fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

VICTOR DOREL ALDEA, aged 36, of Thornhill Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

ARTURAS CIZIKAS, aged 37, of no fixed abode, criminal damage, assault, possession of cannabis; 12 hours unpaid work, fined £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

PAVEL STRUNGARU, aged 24, of St James Park Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; disqualified for 43 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 11

KHALED MIAH, aged 39, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £138, surcharge £34, costs £85, four points.

OLIVER DIX, aged 20, of Sunset Street, Northampton, drove while unfit through drugs; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85. disqualified for 12 months.

CRAIG ALEXANDER SMITH, aged 31, of Berrydale, Ecton Brook, breached a court order; one month in prison.

JAMES PAUL WALSH, aged 36, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, assault; discharged conditionally for 12 months; failed to surrender to custody, fined £50, pay compensation of £50 costs £310.

JODIE CAROLINE BAXTER, aged 38, of The Oaks, Grange Park, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing a person harassment, alarm or distress; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

CARL STANLEY BIRKS, aged 51, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, carried a kitchen knife in public; four months in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.