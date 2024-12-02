These cases including possession of nitrous oxide, assaults on police, criminal damage, drink driving, speeding have been dealt with by magistrates

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 19

THOMAS SELLER, aged 22, of Cotton Road, Guilsborough, possession of a controlled drug of Class A ; fined £400, prosecution costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STEPHANIE ANDREWS, aged 39, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

PARHAD AHMED, aged 25, of Grove Road, Northampton, possession of nitrous oxide; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

LIAM HEASMAN, aged 28, of Ringway, Northampton, drink driving; surcharge 80 hours unpaid work, £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

STEVEN POWELL, aged Shard Close, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, possession of cannabis; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £230, compensation of £100, surcharge £154, costs £650.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURKE MARTIN, aged 21, of Hidcote Close, Northampton, criminal damage; compensation of £717.80, conditionally discharged for six months.

ADAM TATE, aged 25, of Castle Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £402, costs £85, Disqualified for 12 months.

CARINNA ROWELL, aged 40, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ISMAIL AHMADZAI, aged 19, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROHITH AMBATI, aged 23, of Drapery, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £90, three points.

JORDAN ALEXANDER AUTERY, aged 24, of RAF Croughton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL BARBU, aged 25, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DAVID BENJAMIN, aged 56, of Crispin Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANATOLIE BUZA, aged 24, of Innes Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, nine points.

LUCIAN-ALEXANDRU COTANDRA, aged 30, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, rode a motorcycle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RAPHAEL DADA, aged 31, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

ANDREW MAURICE ELEK-PALMER, aged 33, of Muncaster Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MURAT EMIN, aged 40, of Kettering Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

DIMITRI FILIP, aged 34, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

MATTHEW WILLIAM FOORD, aged 43, of Kettering Road North, Northampton, no MoT; fined £134, surcharge £53, costs £90.

SEAN FOSTER, aged 35, of Smith Street, Spratton, no insurance; fined £275, surcharge £110, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAVID GIULIANO GHERGHINA, aged 26, of Sparrowhawk Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

ARMINAS GRYBAS, aged 41, of Mercia Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

ASHLEY GWATI, aged 25, of Wrenbury Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £623, surcharge £249, costs £90, six points.

BAILEY HEWITT, aged 18, of The Briars, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TREVOR JONES, aged 64, of Derwent Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LUKAS JUZENAS, aged 20, Overstone Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

ARTEM KRASAVTSEV, aged 28, of Mordaunt Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £90, six points.

FANEL-DANIEL MARIN, aged 25, of Perry Street, Northampton, carried a child as a passenger while not wearing an appropriate seat belt; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COLIN CRAWFORD McCULLOCH, aged 53, of Abington Park Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £90, six points.

DUMITRU SILVIU MEGLEA, aged 35, of Dore Close, Northampton, carried a child as a passenger not wearing an appropriate seat belt, defective stop lamp; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90,

IOAN MIHAI, aged 28, of Rothersthorpe Lane, Northampton, rode in the front seat of a motor vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

HELMUTH FLOREAN MOISA, aged 32, of Upper Priory Street, Northampton, three defective tyres; fined £900, surcharge £360, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ELVIRAH ONYESOH, aged 48, of Derby Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

WASIM PARVEZ, aged 40, of Hazeldene Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, defective tyre; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, four points.

SAGAR SANGWAN, aged 18, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drove in such a position that could not have proper control of a vehicle, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £880, costs £90, eight points.

MARIUS LEONARD SERBAN, aged 48, of Pikemead Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GRIGORE SULA, aged 48, of Springer Straight, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £646, surcharge £258, costs £90, six points.

MIHAI VISAN, aged 31, of Rothersthorpe Lane, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ANDREW WOOD, aged 52, of Hellidon Road, Charwelton, speeding; fined £341, surcharge £136, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL JEFF BATEMAN, aged 41, of River View, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RICHARD JOSEPH MICHAEL DIGGIN, aged 32, of Duston Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £166, costs £60.

RUBEN MARC GROVE, aged 25, of Flying Dutchman Way, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order made; fined £133, costs £60.

JIMMY-LEE HUNT, aged 24, of Lister Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £166, costs £60.

SCOTT WILLIAM MILLER, aged 47, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAUL ITEM OKO, aged 52, of St Michaels Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

HASSAN YUSUF, aged 28, of Moat Place, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £176, costs £60.

DYLAN LEE CLARKE, aged 26, c/o Candleford, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £200, costs £60.

JADE MARIE SANGSTER, aged 39, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TAYLOR REECE WHITMORE-MAYHEW, aged 24, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £136, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.