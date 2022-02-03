Who's been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Earls Barton, Long Buckby and Weedon

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on January 24

ADRIAN WARREN EDWARDS, aged 37, of Brook Street, Daventry, driving while disqualified, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services £34, disqualified for six months.

PAUL FITZJOHN, aged 37, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour towards a police officer, failed to surrender to custody; fined £330, compensation of £100.

LESLIE SCOTT WHITTLE, aged 53, of Fort Place, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer, criminal damage to a car window belonging to Northamptonshire Police, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £250.

LAURA McHUGH, aged 34, of Well Yard, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, community order, compensation of £200, surcharge £95, pay costs £85 to Crown Prosecution Service.

REGINALT ZVIKOMBOKOIERO NYAKANYANGA, aged 47, of Watson Road, Long Buckby, resisted a police officer; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

KIRSTY JAYNE STAINTHORPE, aged 35, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £200, compensation of £25, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ANTHONY O’NEIL BROWN, c/o 61 Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ANNA MARIA LUPU, aged 38, of St Michael’s Mount, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22.

ALGIS AURYLA, aged 48, Kingsland Close, Northampton, used a Voi scooter while disqualified from driving, no insurance, fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

VANISHA PATEL, aged 34, of Mapperley Drive, Northampton, drink-driving, driving without reasonable consideration for other road users; fined £499, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

FARMAN ALLAN SHAFI REMTULLA, aged 46, of North Holme Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £280, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

JACQUELINE SUZANNE STEELE, aged 60, of Marlow Road, Towcester, drove without due care and attention; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

ANDREW CHARLES KERR, aged 25, of Kingsley Avenue, Daventry, rode an electric scooter with no insurance, rode on a footpath; fined £337, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JAMES ANTONY LAMBERT, aged 31, of Cambria Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £138, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LUKASZ ADAM LEWANDOWSKI, aged 44, of St John’s Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

B&E CONSTRUCTION LTD, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £110.

CHECKSYS EURO LTD, of Mansion Close, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £110.

LAURA ZOE WHITE, aged 45, of Gresham Court, Daventry, failed to provide information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660.

■ These cases were heard on January 25

JANINE CARCAS, aged 33, of Spencer Street, St James, driving while disqualified, no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 56 days.

PAUL ANTHONY STRONG, aged 65, of High Street, Weedon, breached court order; fined £50.

HUSSEIN YUSUF, aged 25, of Moat Place, Northampton, breached community order; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

COLLIN SIDNEY ROGERS, aged 72, of Park Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

MATTHEW COLLINS, aged 20, of Bradshaw Close, Long Buckby, possession of cannabis; fined £44, surcharge £34, costs £85.

THOMAS PERRATON, aged 18, of Bruce Street, Northampton, possession of a kitchen knife in a public place; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

GEORGE CHIKWENENGERE, aged 54, of Donovan Court, Northampton, speeding on June 1, 2021; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

GEORGE CHIKWENENGERE, aged 54, of Donovan Court, Northampton, speeding on June 10, 2021; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KINGSLEY AIRIOHUDION, aged 46, of Hazeldene Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SHAUN LEE BARLOW, aged 35, of Far End, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VALENTIN-ROBERT ROBERT CIUCUR, aged 31, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six points.

FLORIN CRETU, aged 29, of Semilong Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight points.

COSMIN IONUT CUMPANICI, aged 23, of Newcombe Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALVAN HOLGATE, aged 56, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, failed to provide information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MOHAMMED KAREEM, aged 21, of Leicester Street, Northampton, provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

MARTIN ROBERT PATTERSON, aged 49, of Cox Gardens, Greens Norton, speeding; fined £212, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BOGDAN MIRCEA LAURENTIU RAVASILA, aged 23, of Carey Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BOGDAN MIRCEA LAURENTIU RAVASILA, aged 23, of Carey Street, Northampton, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CALLUM SARSON, aged 19, of Exeter Close, Daventry, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £368, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL SENATORE, aged 21, of Wessex Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

CARMELA LACRAMIOARA VALEANU, aged 43, of Willow Brook Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

IAN PETER CLEMENT, aged 38, of Portland Place, Northampton, expired provisional licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

GABRIEL HORTOPAN, aged 34, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no licence, no insurance; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL STANCULESCU, aged 42, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, no licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, disqualified for nine months.

JOHN THOMAS WRIGHT, aged 19, St Andrew’s Road, Semilong, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

