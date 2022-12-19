Who's been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Bugbrooke, Towcester, Pitsford, Harpole, Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 5

JORDAN JON GRIFFITHS, aged 36, of Military Road, Northampton, burglary, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 34 weeks in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £128.

ANDREW RICHARD GRIFFIN, aged 29, of Delapre Road, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days prison.

Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court

CRAIG ALEXANDER SMITH, aged 31, of Berrydale, Northampton, assault by beating; 80 hours unpaid work , surcharge £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

JED SMITH, aged 33, of Homestead Drive, Bugbrooke, breached court order; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

SAMANTHA ELWICK, aged 29, of Rickyard Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £292, surcharge £117, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

TATENDA JIRRIE, aged 42, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, possession of diamorphine, carried two Stanley blades without good reason; community order; surcharge £114, costs £85.

FRANCOISE FRANCOIS LEWIS, aged 55, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, two counts of carrying a kitchen knife without good reason; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MATHEW MUGWAGWA, aged 44, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £729, surcharge £292, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ANTHONY THOMAS COSTELLOE, aged 30, of Harborough Road, Pitsford, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ALFIE GRAHAM KEW, aged 22, of Herbet Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

EDGARD BALAZS, aged 33, Franklin Crescent, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £80, compensation of £200, surcharge £32, costs £85.

VICTORIA HARPER, aged 38, of Chester Avenue, Harpole, carried a Stanley knife without good reason, failed to surrender to custody; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

McNEIL IBE-CHUKWUDI ANIEZE, aged 32, of Sandy Hill Lane, Moulton, drove with no insurance; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £110, six points.

JOHN GREEN, aged 46, of Milburn Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £343, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

ROY ALAN NOBES, aged 51, of Danefield Road, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; community order, surcharge £95, costs £110, nine points.

JAMES LEWIS BAKER, aged 46, of Manor Road, Pitsford, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £45, surcharge £18, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

MUHAMMAD FARHAN RAGHIB, aged 40, of Flintcomb Rise, Northampton, speeding; fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

MARK BERNARD WILLIAM BARNES, aged 59, of Howard Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £340, surcharge £35, costs £110, disqualified for six months, disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on December 6

DIANE JOAN SPENCER, aged 38, of The Briars, Northampton, theft of a motor vehicle, from Thrifty Car & Van Rental; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £500.

DARREN BASON, aged 52, of Cyril Street, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

RYAN EARL JOHNSTON, aged 27, of Dowthorpe Hill, Earls Barton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; fined £618, surcharge £62, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

JOHN DORAN, aged 27, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ANDREW GILLETT, aged 52, of Peverels Way, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

ISIAH ROBERT GRAHAM BAZELEY, aged 22, of Cranford Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SEBASTIAN BOGUSLAW JANKOWSKI, aged 30, of Braemar Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £90, six points.

SAMUEL JOHN WARREN JONES, aged 30, of Hemans Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £516, surcharge £206, costs £90, six points.

DUNCAN KIPLETING, aged 21, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW KINUNGI KUNGU, aged 23, of St Andrews Street, Northampton, no MoT; fined £48, surcharge £19, costs £90.

JAN ERIK JOS LAUREYNS, aged 43, Abthorpe Road, Towcester, speeding; fined £1,058, surcharge £423, costs £90, five points.

ANTHONY LEE McLAUGHLIN, aged 34, of Harcourt Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

KRISTIYAN MANOLCHOV MITOV, aged 26, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, no seat belt; fined £93, surcharge £37, costs £90.

ROBERT IONEL NEMES, aged 33, of Billing Road East, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARK ANDREW NICE, aged 59, of Chase Park Road, Yardley Hastings, speeding; fined £1,305, surcharge £522, costs £90, six points.

AARON DAVE PARKE, aged 34, of Connolly Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARIAN BENIAMIN RAICU, aged 30, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SAMUEL OLUWASEYI SAMAKIN, aged 22, of Faracre Court, Northampton, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, six points.

VALENTIN SMUNDEAC, aged 19, of Althorp Road, Northampton, no seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

GRAHAM STANFORD-DRUMMOND, aged 33, of Barnfield Way, Collingtree Park, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROBYN STOKES, aged 35, of Marseilles Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARIUS TANTA, age not given, of Newcombe Road, Northampton, no seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

MIKEL TOTA, aged 24, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

GKERALNTO TSARA, aged 20, of Queen Street, Earls Barton, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

NAZAR ALAMIN, aged 20, of Pike Lane, Northampton, on September 29, 2022, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to comply with a green arrow traffic light signal; fined £220, three points.

SCOTT JAMES BRUCE, aged 44, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

NDUMISO JONNA DLAMINI, aged 45, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

ELAINE EAGLESTONE, aged 46, of Leafields, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LENNON QUDEER MICHAEL LEWIS, aged 23, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, eight points.

GRZEGORZ PLUSA, aged 36, of Bedford Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £300, three points.

RYAN LEWIS HUTCHINGS, aged 29, of Fawsley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £100, costs £60.

KYLE TURAY, aged 25, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £120, costs £60.

VLADISLAV MIDONI, aged 23, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £250, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on December 7

DARIUS-NICOLAE BUTOI, aged 36, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £300, six points.

DAVID ROBERT JOHN COOKE, aged 44, of St Paul's Road, Northampton, assault by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; community order, surcharge £95, costs £250.

STEWART FRANK HOWELL, aged 44, of Reedham Close, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

JORDAN JOHN HIGHAM, aged 32, of Whitfield Road, Brackley, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.