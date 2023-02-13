Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Bugbrooke, Paulerspury and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 30

AMANDA JOYCE, aged 54, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, drink-driving; fined £422, surcharge to fund victim services £169, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ION MIHALACHI, aged 21, of Bledlow Rise, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

CRISTIAN DUMITRU, aged 37, Roe Road, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MARK PHILLIP COHEN, aged 48, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £430, surcharge £172, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DEAN MARTIN DANIEL ROBERTS, aged 43, of Skiddaw Walk, Northampton, burglary; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85

STEVEN JAMES CLOUGH, aged 41, of Langborough Farm, Murcott, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £922, surcharge £369, costs £110, eight points.

MAX SMART, aged 21, of Levitts Road, Bugbrooke, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £309, surcharge £124, costs £110, six points.

AMY SARAH FRANCES ADAMS, aged 29, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

IMRAN JAVED, aged 38, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, no MoT; fined £57, surcharge £34, costs £110.

ELENA BOTIZAT, aged 38, of Gardeners View, Northampton, speeding; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £110, six points.

HAROLD OLIVER BROWN, aged 62, of Emley Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £110, six points.

DAVID WINSTON TEBBITT, aged 29, of Compton Way, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, three points.

RACHAEL LOUISE BETTERIDGE, aged 41, of Penfold Close, Northampton, stole a DKNY clutch bag and toiletries value £74.98 from TK Maxx, Kettering, and stole two Radley gift bags value £60 from Boots, Kettering, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 31

LIAM JAMES FOX, aged 25, of Manfield Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £300.

ROKAS RUNKAUSKAS, aged 19, of St James Park Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; night-time curfew for two months, costs £60.

JAKE PATRICK CADDEN, aged 30, of Denmark Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

JOSEPH SANSOM, aged 21, of Moore Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £30.

MARIUS GABRIEL BATAI, aged 29, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £166, costs £60.

TARIQ MAHMOOD JANJUA, aged 51, of Marriott Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £192, costs £60.

OVIDIU-IONUT BOUREL, aged 44, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months, 11 days.

MIRANDA FAITH GAISFORD, aged 35, of no fixed abode; burglary; 12 months in prison.

CHRISTOPHER DARREN WARD, aged 24, of Ash Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

■ These cases were heard on February 1

AIDA ASARE ANSAH, aged 22, of Alfred Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £300, three points.

JAMYRIN EDWARDS JR, aged 30, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £640.

IAN DAVID WATERS, aged 42, of Warwick Street, Daventry, breached court order; community order, fined £748, surcharge £299, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.