■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 19

SHAUN MARTIN, aged 45, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £200, compensation £100, surcharge to fund victim services £80, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JERRY CONNORS, aged 19, of Croft Meadow Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

SEAN PROSSER, 28, of no fixed address, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

KARL MANDEFIELD, aged 26, of Christchurch Drive, Daventry, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

WILLIAM BRADSHAW, aged 42, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FRANCIS McCARTHY, aged 32, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, disqualified for 60 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

NATHAN WILLIAM LOUDON, aged 36, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, possession of amphetamine; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85.

NATHAN DAVID SIMPSON, aged 30, of Talan Rise, Northampton, three counts of intentionally touching a woman sexually and without consent; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £90, costs £85, placed on sex offenders’ register.

■ These cases were heard on June 20

ASHTON WILLIAMS, aged 33, of Smither Way, Bugbrooke, criminal damage, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 16 weeks in prison, compensation £100, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

OWUSU YEBOAH, aged 29, of Farmbrook Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £370, surcharge £148, costs £85, six points.

DAVID MUSGROVE, aged 30, of Nelson Avenue, Woodford Halse, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

KINGSLEY NAME, aged 26, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; 90 hours unpaid work, fined £158, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

MATT HARRISON, aged 28, of Newlands Road, Welford, drink-driving; 90 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

COLIN WARD, aged 53, of Hazeldene Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

SIMON TURAY, aged 45, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 20 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

KLODIAN ALUSHAJ, aged 37, of Stanley Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to stop following an accident; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

FRANCIS RICHARD DUCKWORTH, aged 31, of no fixed address, carried an offensive weapon, failed to surrender to custody; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WARREN WHITTAKER, aged 43, of Northolme Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, possession of cannabis; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

JAMES MARTIN STILEY, aged 33, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a suspended sentence order; fined £142, costs £60.

GEORGIAN IANCU, aged 26, of Kensington Close, Northampton, assault by beating; 140 hours unpaid work; compensation of £500, surcharge £95, costs £720.

ADRIAN DANOVICI, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited several sacks containing general domestic rubbish and left it on public footpath, Pinewood Road, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £500.

■ These cases were heard on June 21

Advertisement

Advertisement

KATRINA CHARLOTTE HOLLAND, aged 23, of Pilton Close, Northampton, assaulted a police constable, assaulted a police constable by beating, two counts of assaulting assaulting hospital security guards, caused a nuisance or disturbance at Northampton General Hospital; community order, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £150.

ELAINE CHRISTINA TONKS, aged 43, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, racially aggravated assault, assault, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; community order with treatment for alcohol dependency, compensation of £200, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LUCY WASHBROOK, aged 28, of Gregory Gardens, Northampton, criminal damage, carried an offensive weapon; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MARK ANTHONY GENT, aged 50, of Newton Road, Northampton, two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards a police officer causing harassment, alarm or distress; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £150.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEAN RYAN, aged 23, of Edith Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; costs £85.

JANET TEAVEN, aged 46, of Queens Road, Daventry, breached a court order; to be detained in the court house.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement