■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 21

MARIUS NANAU, aged 24, of Lincoln Way, Daventry, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £154, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 45 months, 21 days.

JOHN SUTTON, aged 51, of St Andrew’s Drive, Daventry, obstructed police; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £85.

REYNOLDS ANNAN, aged 30, of Melbury Lane, Northampton, drove a Voi scooter while disqualified; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £85, disqualified for 13 months.

ANTHONY JOSEPH SPINA, aged 28, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £961, surcharge £384, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

JULIAN WICKHAM, aged 54, of Church Street, Weedon, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SAM NEILL, aged 18, of Butchers Lane, Pattishall, drove without due care and attention; fined £269, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

ELLIOTT GEORGE HUGHES, aged 22, of Paddocks Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

MARTIN LEE STRAFFORD, aged 41, of Hornbeam Row, Brixworth, speeding; fined £256, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DAN STRATU, aged 20, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £53, costs £90, eight points.

DERRICK ALPHONSO MORGAN, aged 58, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CREST SCAFFOLDING SERVICES LTD, of Main Road, Earls Barton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £110.

BOGDAN-FLORINEL NANAU, aged 26, of High Street, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £90, eight points.

■ These cases were heard on November 22

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 24, of no fixed abode, stole five chocolate boxes from Harborough Road Service Station; pay compensation of £30, costs £85.

JOHN GULDZINSKI, aged 51, of Grafton Street, Northampton, permitted production of cannabis, possession of a flick knife in private, failed to surrender to custody; fined £175, surcharge £70, costs £85.

SERGIU-MARIAN ABABEI, aged 23, of Wellington Street, Northampton, on March 24, 2022, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SERGIU-MARIAN ABABEI, aged 23, of Wellington Street, Northampton, on June 12, 2022, drove with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for nine months.

MIHAI DANIEL DEDIU, aged 42, of Lyttleton Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KRYSTIAN DANIEL PIETNICZKA, aged 46, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, no insurance, dangerous vehicle; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GAIL ELIZABETH MARILYN TAYLOR, aged 51, of Donellan Green, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROSS WHITE, aged 37, of Hopping Hill Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PAWEL WIERZBICKI, aged 45, of Norton Road, Northampton, on March 25, 2022, drove with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

PAWEL WIERZBICKI, aged 45, of Norton Road, Northampton, on June 4, 2022, drove a motorcycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL WILLIAMSON, aged 23, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARTIN CAWLEY, aged 20, of Ixworth Close, Northampton, breached community order; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £40.

■ These cases were heard on November 23

CRAIG JOHN QUILTER, aged 38, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage, carried a knife in public, took a motor vehicle without consent, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £85, six points.

TUDOR LUCHIN, aged 30, of Euston Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for eight months.

JASON KEITH McSHEFFERTY, aged 45, of Portland Place, Northampton, burglary, possession of crack cocaine, possession of cannabis, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 28 weeks in prison, compensation of £2,250.

LEE ROBERT ROWLANDS PICKETTS, aged 44, of Emmanuel Gardens, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £180.

RYAN JOHN SMITH, aged 28, of Drake Close, Daventry, criminal damage; fined £60, pay compensation of £181.34, surcharge £34, costs £300.

ASHLEY SIMBARASHE MAPARURA, aged 32, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, stole items value £56.10 from the Co-op; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

PAUL JESSIE SPEED, aged 52, of The Crescent, Hackleton, on September 6, 2022, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for five months.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.