Assault, carrying an offensive weapon, drink and drug driving, threatening behaviour cases heard by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 13

ALICE DIANA THREADGOLD, aged 33, of Ecton Lane, Sywell, drink driving; fined £529, surcharge to fund victim services £212, Crown Prosecution Service costs £300, disqualified for 15 months.

LASZLO BECK, aged 50, of Sywell Road, Sywell, drove with no insurance, fined £172, surcharge £69, costs £90, six points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JENSON CALDER, aged 22, of Billing Road East, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £512, surcharge £205, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DENNIS ALPHONSO EDWARDS, aged 63, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

COURTNEY JAMES HEWLETT, aged 32, of Murray Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £438, surcharge £175, costs £90, six points.

VUYANI QINISO KHUZWAYO, aged 35, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £495, surcharge £198, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GERARD MICHAEL DELANEY, aged 44, of Fengate Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £128, surcharge £48.

ROMEO-MARIAN IRIMITA, aged 32, of Julian Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JONATHAN ALLEN, aged 32, of Morby Road, Earls Barton, drug driving; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LIAM SELEIM, aged 27, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

■ These cases were heard on October 14

CONNOR JAMES SHORTT, aged 29, of Malthouse Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 140 hours unpaid work.

GRACJAN KOLEK, aged 20, of Greenside, Northampton, two counts of possessing cannabis / cannabis resin, failed to surrender to custody; surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on October 16

CATALIN SILVIU LICA, aged 28, of Beaconsfield Terrace, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, speeding; community order, fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £620, disqualified for six months.

CATALIN SILVIU LICA, aged 28, of Beaconsfield Terrace, Northampton, possession of cannabis / cannabis resin; fined £80, costs £85.

TAMAS ALEKSZA, aged 21, of Howard Close, Daventry, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, used a motor vehicle with no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

RIKKI ROBERTS, aged 46, of Horton Road, Brafield on the Green, common assault, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs:£85.

MATTHEW LOVATT, aged 38, of Severn Drive, Northampton, drug driving; fined £615, surcharge £246, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PAULA STONE, aged 62, of Smith’s Court, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MICHAEL NAYLOR, aged 36, of Cranford Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

CATALIN-MIHAI VLAD, aged 20, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 220 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

ANTHONY McALPINE, aged 39, of Broughton Place, Northampton, drink driving; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.00, disqualified for 36 months.

MATTHEW WHITING, aged 34, of Whiston Road, Northampton, drink driving, possession of cannabis / cannabis resin; fined £200, surcharge £133, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

GLENN ROBINSON, aged 50, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

VADIM BRAGA, aged 33, of 28 Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, stole phone cases to the value of £37 from Mobile Tech, stole food to the value of £40 from Tesco, stole make-up to the value of £70 from Tesco; .60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £40, costs £85.

BRIAN GODDEN, aged 53, of Upton Walk, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine; ined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

DAMIAN O'REILLY, aged 50, of Chancellor Court, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £455, surcharge £182, costs £110, nine points.

CRISTIAN-MARIAN NICULAE, aged 23, of Lower Thrift Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £161, surcharge £64, costs £110, three points.

BARRY SWALLOW, aged 38, of West Oval, Northampton, drove without due care and attention: fined £560, surcharge £224, costs £110, six points.

LD ROOFING SERVICES Ltd, of Mackintosh Drive, Earls Barton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £110.

EMMANUEL AMAYO, aged 63, Bourne Crescent, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.