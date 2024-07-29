Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 8

DANIEL WHEELDON, aged 37, of Balliol Road, Daventry, possession of Amphetamine; fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services £20, prosecution costs £85.

SARA BRADY, aged 31, of Everdon Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order, fined £120, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

SHAMARL BRATHWAITE, aged 23, of Chalcombe Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ANDREA WILKIN, aged 72, of St Andrews Road, East Haddon, drink driving; community order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, fined £200, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 32 months.

ADAM MAWBY, aged 38, of Sheep Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

LEANNE WATTS, aged 31, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, three counts of drug driving; community order, fined £120, disqualified for 17 months.

DOMINIC NICOLAOU, aged 33, of High Street, Collingtree, drug driving; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ANNE CATHERINE HOLDOM, aged 81, of Spinney Rise, Daventry, no insurance; fined £219, surcharge £88, costs £85.

IAN ALLEN GARTY, aged 54, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, entered premises in contravention of a closure order, failed to surrender to custody; fined £100.

■ These cases were heard on July 9

EDWARD DAVID GITTINS, aged 58, of Fern Court, Brackley, speeding; fined £738, surcharge £295, costs £620, four points.

WARREN LEE ENGLAND, aged 24, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; 16 weeks in prison.

YAASMEEN UDDIN, aged 22, of Barnfield Way, Northampton, aggravated assault of a police officer, assault by beating, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £175, surcharge £114, costs £85.

YASMEEN UDDIN, aged 22, of Barnfield Way, Northampton, committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence; 105 hours unpaid work.

NICHOLAS BILLING, aged 66, of Fulford Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community protection notice; criminal behaviour order for two years.

JACK STEVENSON, aged 27, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, drink driving, possession of cocaine; 80 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

COLIN HULL, aged 36, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, breached a sexual risk order, fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

KIERAN HUNTER, aged 23, of Park Square, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

CARL PREEN, aged 43, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, harassment without violence; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SARAH ADDICO, aged 51, of Brunel Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

HEATHER JANE ARROWSMITH, aged 51, of Buckingham Road, Evenley, speeding; fined £888, surcharge £355, costs £90, six points.

MICHAL BORAK, aged 40, of Drapery, Northampton, used an unregistered private E-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £317, surcharge £126, costs £90, six points.

GABRIEL COCILNAU, aged 24, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RHYS THOMAS COX, aged 29, of Overstone Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DORIN DONCILA, aged 23, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £440, surcharge £380, costs £90, six points.

REBECCA OFETTE DUDGEON, aged 41, of Emery Close, Welton, speeding; fined £226, surcharge £90, costs £90, three points.

KERRY ANNE DUNN, aged 35, of Queen Eleanor Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DARREN HAYNES, aged 32, of Eton Close, Weedon, speeding; fined £392, surcharge £156, costs £90, six points.

IONUT ADRIAN JOITOIU, aged 40, of Broad Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RUPINDER KAUR, aged 32, of Samwell Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £507, surcharge £202, costs £90, six points.

SAMUEL REUBEL KING, aged 67, of Greatfield Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £214, surcharge £85, costs £90, three points.

MATTHEW JAMES McALLISTER, aged 33, of Apollo Close, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £90, six points.

DAVID ROBERT OSBORNE, aged 49, of Eastfield, Blisworth, speeding; fined £499, surcharge £199, costs £90, four points.

KAINE-DEVANTE SAVORY-PAYNE, aged 27, of Bradlaugh Crescent, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MOHSIN SHAMEEM, aged 54, of Ashton Road, Roade, speeding; fined £830, surcharge £332, costs £90, four points.

COSTEL SIMULESCU, aged 54, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

STEFAN SWIFT, aged 63, of Poppyfield Road, Wootton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Andrew LEIGH TONKS, aged 39, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

XANDER ARTURO WHITE, aged 19, of Excelsior Gardens, Northampton, drove an unregistered e-bike otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £404, surcharge £161, costs £90, six points.

PRINCE KOCHUKANNANKARAYIL PRASANNAN, aged 28, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective tyre, defective rear position lamp; fined £326, surcharge £358, costs £90, six points.

EDWARD STALIN, aged 32, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADAM KHERFANI, aged 18, of Bridgewater Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal, failed to stop when required by police; fined £292, surcharge £117, costs £85, five points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.