Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, Roade, Brixworth, West Haddon, Scaldwell

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 31

HARRY EDMONDS, aged 26, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a suspended sentence order; five weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 91 hours unpaid work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

IONUT CRISTAN IONESCU, aged 41, of King Edward Road, Northampton, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

FAIZEL AHMED MAHOMED, aged 45, of St Johns Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £665, surcharge £266, costs £110, five points.

JOE DAVIES, aged 31, of Old Forge Drive, West Haddon, assaulted a police officer by beating, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, criminal damage; community order with alcohol abstention requirement for 120 days, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

ANTON HOLOVACH, aged 20, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, failed to leave premises while drunk and disorderly, fined £300, surcharge £120.00, costs £85.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DEAN GARIBALDI, aged 39,of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for two years.

SANDRA ZAMBIENE, aged 45, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; community order, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months.

MOSES WARINGA, aged 52, of Grange Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

ROBERT FORWARD, aged 42, of Avon Drive, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KATE CHADWICK aged 42, of School Lane, Scaldwell, drink-driving; community order, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 24 months.

LANCEBY MAJAJI, aged 35, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months.

VITALI ALAKHVERDIAN, aged 36, of Hawkins Close, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £461, surcharge £184.00, costs £85.00, 10 points.

EMMA BEMBRIDGE,aged 39, of Billing Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KALON FARMER, aged 30, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; caused a nuisance / disturbance on NHS premises; fined £160.

GHEORGHE GOLEA, aged 27, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance, 120 hours, unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

MICHAEL CUMMINGS, aged 30, of Old Forge Drive, West Haddon, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

SUBA SINGH, aged 44, of Symington Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, resisted police; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 40 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LEONIE SARAH HUSBANDS, aged 35, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, two counts of drug driving; community order, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 30 months.

These cases were heard on August 1

ANTONY MONK, aged 30, of Shelleycoates Road, Brixworth, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00.

DANIEL NUTT, aged 41, of Orion Drive, Brackley, drink-driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 32 months.

DARRELL TAYLOR, aged 50, of Fitzroy Place, Northampton, stole pet food value £66 from Iceland; fined £80, compensation of £66.00, surcharge £32, costs £85.00

Advertisement

Advertisement

DARRELL IAN TAYLOR, aged 50, of Fitzroy Place, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order; two months in prison suspended for six months, 50 hours unpaid work.

LEE MICHAEL SMITH, aged 41, of Perry Street, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £200.00, costs £177.00 Northamptonshire Police.

OWEN ALEX WELFORD, aged 24, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs £65.

LARRY CONNORS, aged 24, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days, 250 hours unpaid work, costs £85.00, disqualified for 14 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DANIEL IOANA, aged 44, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £620.00.

AJMOL ALI, aged 28, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.00.

DAVID ROBERT JOHN COOKE, aged 45, of Purser Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £120, costs £60.

ALFIE PAUL McKENNA, aged 20, of Spring Banks, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £120, costs £60.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MARIAN BUSUIOC, aged 47, of Brook Street, Northampton, on or before January 3, 2023, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited four refuse sacks containing domestic rubbish and left it in Brook Street; on or before January 16, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited three refuse sacks containing domestic rubbish and left it in Brook Street; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £967.48.

MARIO IONITA, aged 28, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited 11 refuse sacks containing domestic rubbish and left it in Kingswell Street; fined £1,760, surcharge £704, costs £971.48.

■ These cases were heard on August 2

THOMAS SALT, aged 29, of Hyde Close, Roade, aggravated assault of a police officer, two counts of racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment, drunk and disorderly; community order with alcohol abstention requirement for 120 days, compensation £150, costs £85.

DANIEL SMITH, aged 26, of Church Street, Helmdon, possession of MDMA, breach of court order; 14 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CHRISTOPHER RYAN, aged 38, of Prentice Court, Northampton, three counts of stealing items from TESCO, fined £100, surcharge £40.

ZOE DIXON, aged 36, of Maidencastle, Northampton, six counts of stealing from Tesco while working as an employee; community order with overnight curfew with electronic tagging for three months, compensation £1,680.00.

SARAH WATTS, aged 36, of Saltwell Square, Northampton, five counts of stealing items from Tesco; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

MARTIN WATTS, aged 37, of Maidencastle, Northampton, eight counts of stealing from Tesco while working as an employee; community order with overnight curfew with electronic tagging for three months, compensation of £2,000.00

Advertisement

Advertisement

IMOGEN DIXON, aged 18, of Maidencastle, Northampton, six counts of stealing items from Tesco; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.